Sears advances v Shelby

Kate Sears (So.) is the focal point of the Watauga offense in most games.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — Watauga Pioneer standout sophomore Kate Sears has been instrumental in the success of her squad's 2023 campaign, and her efforts are garnering state-wide attention.

Sears' season has been so noteworthy in fact, that the website scorebooklive.com has opened a poll asking visitors to the site to vote for a preliminary consideration of who will be named the North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

