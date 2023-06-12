Greene leap.jpg

Watauga shortstop Maddox Greene leaps to make a catch as Hibriten’s Palmer Tucker (#1) safely slides into second base, in an away game in Lenoir, N.C. on April 21. Greene collected dual state honors this season, named to the NCHSAA 4A All-State Team, while also set to play in the NCAS Bodyarmor state showcase game.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — Three Watauga Pioneer baseball players gained state-wide recognition this season — Maddox Greene, Johnny Ray and JT Cook.

Maddox Greene homerun

Maddox Greene eyes the ball that just came sailing off his bat, beyond the left-hand side of the field at M.S. Deal Stadium on Thursday, May 4 during the NWC tournament finals against Alexander Central.

Greene — a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball — was named to the 2023 North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association 4A All-State team.

Cook pitch.jpg

Pioneer pitcher JT Cook was named to the 2023 NCAS Bodyarmor State Games. 
Ray pitch.jpg

Johnny Ray pitched a complete game against the Hibriten Panthers on Friday, April 21 — despite being struck with food poisoning just days before. Ray was named to the 2023 NCAS Bodyarmor State Games.

