BOONE — Surrounded by family, friends and school staff, senior Grant Morrison signed a commitment offer from Southern Wesleyan University on Friday, May 5, inside the media center at Watauga High School.
With the signing, Morrison officially solidified his intention to pursue collegiate basketball with the Southern Wesleyan Warriors.
“I committed right after my visit,” Morrison said. “I kind of knew as soon as I got there, that’s where I wanted to be. And when we went back after my visit and caught a game there, we had a really good time.”
Established in 1906, SWU — a private four-year institution located in Central, South Carolina — has an enrollment of 1,616 students (1,288 undergraduate). Last season, the Warriors finished 5-23 while playing in the Conference Carolinas athletic conference.
“When they recruited me, they said they were looking for a wing with some size and that’s two things I have,” Morrison explained with a laugh. “I was hurt a lot my junior year, and then to be able to come back and play how I did this year, you know, it just really caught some people’s eyes.”
The last Pioneer boys’ basketball player to receive a college offer was Bryant Greene in 2017, who went on to play at Moravian Prep before joining his hometown Mountaineers when transferred to Appalachian State.
“It means a lot. It feels really good to kind of break the mold that we’ve been in for a while,” Morrison said. “Hopefully, players after me can have the same thing happen. Hopefully this just gets it started for everybody here.”
Morrison appeared in 25 games during his senior season, and was productive all over the the court with his size and well-rounded skill set.
Due to his efforts, Morrison was named to Northwestern All-Conference Team this past winter, after the lanky 6-foot 5-inch forward tallied some eye-popping statistics.
According to Watauga boys’ basketball head coach Bryson Payne, Morrison finished his season year with 13.4 points per game for a total of 334 along with 104 combined offensive and defensive rebounds, 38 made 3-pointers, 43 assists and 25 steals.
“He was dedicated to being the gym all the time, whether it be in the morning before school, or after practice getting in extra work,” Payne said. “He put on weight from lifting, and that helped his game out a lot too. He’s very coachable, he always wants to get better. And he stayed hungry, and has put the work in to get to this point.”
