BOONE — Watauga High School student athlete Faith Watson signed a commitment offer to join the weightlifting team at East Tennessee State University.
"I'm pretty speechless," Watson said after the Friday, April 28, signing ceremony. "I feel like I'm on top of the world at the moment."
Faith Watson has always been an active and competitive individual, participating in various sports throughout her childhood and teenage years — including volleyball, basketball, and track and field.
"Shout out to (Cove Creek's) coach Mike Kent for teaching me so much," said Watson, "and to my brother for getting me into it. And thank you to everybody who has supported me along the way. It's been a journey."
For Watson, signing such an offer is the realization of a lifelong dream, as she has always wanted to compete in a sport at the collegiate level. However, she never expected that it would be in the field of Olympic weightlifting.
"The rest of my sports really didn't come to the end that I wanted," Watson said. "But all my coaches had an extreme impact in my life, building me into the character and athlete that I am today. And they believed in me when I didn't necessarily believe in myself."
Despite her extensive athletic background, it was only seven weeks ago that Watson even experienced the world of competitive Olympic weightlifting, introduced to it by her older brother Jake.
"I didn't even know what Olympic lifting was up until I went to one of Jake's meets," Watson said, "and he was telling me 'you know, based on your strength and your ability to lift, maybe you should try this out.' After volleyball season ended, Jake was the one who took me to the gym and really helped get me to where I am today."
"I've known Faith since she was in kindergarten," said Watauga strength and conditioning coach Marshall Thomas. "Coming in and running around me just flying all over the gym. You could tell right from the get-go that that she was athletic, and add on to that, she is such a hard worker."
"There's a lot of words out there to choose from, but one that sticks out to me is 'determined,'" Watauga volleyball head coach Kim Pryor said. "Faith is one of the most determined kids that I've ever coached. She believes that she can do anything, and as a coach, putting someone on the court that believes that is is just so valuable to a team."
"When I ask her to do an event that she wasn't interested in doing, Faith would still go out and do it to the best of her ability and do it well," said Watauga track head coach Michael Neff. "When you have raw power and speed like this, it's like 'oh, the possibilities are endless for her.'"
After those testimonials and praise from various coaches, in front of a classroom full of friends, family, coaches and teachers, the multi-sport Pioneer star signed a letter of commitment to join ETSU's Olympic weightlifting team.
"When student athletes participate in multiple sports, that gives all of our teams a better chance to be successful," said WHS athletic director Dustin Kerley. "Faith is a prime example of that, along with all of her coaches and our strength coaches and what they do in the weight room as well. We're so proud of you Faith, if there's anything we can do for you in the future, always let us know."
