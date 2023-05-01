2023 Equip 13U team photo

The 2023 Equip 13U team, pictured left-to-right: Devan Shook, Jack Bridgeman, Noah Blevins, Chase Watts, Brayson Gough (seated), Zack Woody, Avery Westphal, Stacy Eggers and Eli Lee.

 Photo submitted

HICKORY — Watauga's Equip 13U baseball team advanced their winning streak to 6-0 on the season by sweeping the Top Gun “Trucker Hat Classic” in Hickory on Saturday, April 29.

The Watauga-based Equip team showed grit and determination to make it through the tournament 2-0 on the weekend to win the "trucker hat" prize.

