HICKORY — Watauga's Equip 13U baseball team advanced their winning streak to 6-0 on the season by sweeping the Top Gun “Trucker Hat Classic” in Hickory on Saturday, April 29.
The Watauga-based Equip team showed grit and determination to make it through the tournament 2-0 on the weekend to win the "trucker hat" prize.
In pool play on Saturday, the Equip boys won an extra-inning contest in dramatic style as they pulled past the C29 Elite squad from Hudson in a 4-3 victory.
C29 Elite jumped up to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first after a two RBI single before the game turned into a defensive duel. Equip's Devan Shook pitched five innings and faced 20 batters. He struck out five and only allowed three hits as part of the defensive stand. Jack Bridgeman pitched in relief for three innings, where he struck out three of the 11 batters he faced and only allowed one run. Chase Watts posted two runs and Bryce Scheffler had two singles and a run for Equip. Brayson Gough scored on a two-out double in the fifth, which tied the game.
In the bottom of the eighth inning — with the score tied at three and with two outs and the based loaded — the catcher attempted to pick off Riley Woods from first base, which allowed Chase Watts to steal home in walk-off fashion to win, 4-3.
Later in the day, Equip faced the Kings Mountain Storm, winning that game in more comfortable fashion, 9-2.
Against the Storm, Equip's Eli Lee had a double and a single for two RBI’s and a run. Bryce Scheffler turned being hit by two pitches into two runs, while Brayson Gough and Stacy Eggers each posted two RBI’s and a run scored. Avery Westphal scored a pair of runs, and the return of nationally ranked freestyle snowboarder Justice Hendley saw him contribute a run to the effort. Stacy Eggers pitched five innings where he struck out two and allowed only two hits.
Although bracket play was scheduled for Sunday, rain caused the fields at JC Park to become waterlogged, forcing cancellation of the planned second day of the tournament.
Equip was the only team to go undefeated in pool play, and thus were crowned the champs of the 2023 Top Gun "Hickory, NC Trucker Hat Classic."
Equip is a sports ministry program of Mount Vernon Church, which is directed by Eric Henderson. The Equip 13U team is coached by James Gough, Allie Woods, and Dr. Aaron Westphal.
