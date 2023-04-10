BOONE — Watauga High School senior Colin Phelps has committed to attend Pfeiffer University and become a member of the Falcons men's golf program.

"First of all, I want to thank everyone in here," Phelps said during the Thursday, April 6 ceremony. "I couldn't have done it without my coaches, teammates and everybody that has pushed me. It's easy to take things for granted — that's one of the biggest things I've learned." 

Colin Phelps windswept backdrop

Colin Phelps received an offer from Pfeiffer University to play golf for the Falcons, signing at a ceremony at Watauga High on Thursday, April 6.
football team congrats Phelps

Members of Watauga High School's football team surround Colin Phelps (seated) on April to congratulate him on his signing commitment to play golf at Pfeiffer University.
Colin Phelps speech

Colin Phelps (standing) speaks to gathered friends and family members inside the Watauga High media center on Thursday, April 6.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.