Colin Phelps (left) signs a commitment offer to play golf at Pfeiffer University, as father Jason Phelps looks on.
Colin Phelps walks toward his shot during a match in 2022. Phelps rebounded from a brutal injury in football, and secured an offer to play golf at Pfeiffer University after overcoming the setback.
Colin Phelps watches his tee shot sail through the air during a match in the 2022 Watauga boys' golf season.
Colin Phelps hits a shot with an iron from the fairway during the 2022 Watauga boys' golf season.
With a tee sticking out of his mouth, Colin Phelps follows his drive during a match during the 2022 season.
Colin Phelps had played football and baseball for most of his life — until a brutal hit during a football game in 2021 forced him from the field on a stretcher.
BOONE — Watauga High School senior Colin Phelps has committed to attend Pfeiffer University and become a member of the Falcons men's golf program.
"First of all, I want to thank everyone in here," Phelps said during the Thursday, April 6 ceremony. "I couldn't have done it without my coaches, teammates and everybody that has pushed me. It's easy to take things for granted — that's one of the biggest things I've learned."
"Finding Pfeiffer was a great fit for me," Phelps revealed, "for my education and for playing golf. It's close to family and some friends. The people there are really cool, very laid back. I didn't want to play at too big of a school, and the campus is like five minutes from one of my favorite lakes — Badin Lake."
"Football didn't work out, as most of you know," Phelps said while addressing a crowded media center at Watauga High School. "The switch from playing baseball to golf in the spring was hard too because I had played baseball all my life, but it was God's decision."
During the early parts of COVID, Phelps had taken up golf, and during the recovery from his football injury, he fell in love with the sport all over again.
"Golf is just so relaxing," Phelps said. "You get to go out and enjoy nature, the beautiful green grass. Everything is just so enjoyable."
The Pioneer senior even has a new favorite athlete to follow, with Phelps saying, "I'd have to say my favorite golfer right now is Scottie Scheffler."
Out on the links, Phelps' talent comes from his powerful drives, as the former running back can consistently launch a ball up to 350 yards off the tee.
This season, Phelps has helped the Watauga boys' golf team push for competitive spots within the Northwestern Conference — even with top-tier talent dotting the rosters of rivals like Alexander Central and Freedom.
Off the greens, Phelps is an instrumental part of the leadership of the golf team this year, watching the squad balloon to 19 members this spring.
Watauga boys' golf head coach Klay Anderson praised Phelps, mentioning the hardships the senior has overcome and how he hopes that inspires others.
"I'm really proud of Colin and I'm proud of his journey. I've been coaching here a long time, but this is my first time to have one from the golf team go on to play at the next level. And I look around at here at Colin's teammates and I hope his commitment is the first of a string of these," Anderson said.
With the mention of his teammates, Phelps' eyes lit up.
"Oh man, I love those boys on the team," Phelps said. "We've got a bunch of young guys, and I've tried to be kind of a foundational leader for them. I don't know how many want to play the next level, but some definitely can. I hope they stick with it, and I also hope that me getting this offer shows them that they can do anything they want — never give up, keep fighting."
