BOONE — Watauga High School multi-sport athlete Brooke Scheffler has been named one of four recipients of the inaugural Mark Dreibelbis Scholarship.
Scheffler's selection earned her a $2,500 scholarship to help pay for higher education.
The scholarship in question was established by the Triad Basketball Officials Association in October 2022, in honor of the newly retired former TBOA Supervisor of Officials, Mark Dreibelbis.
"It brings me great pride that we are awarding these scholarships, in Mark’s name, to these deserving students, affirming our belief in education-based athletics," said TBOA Regional Supervisor Arthur Hardin.
Born in Charlotte, Dreibelbis graduated from Appalachian State University in 1977 and began working as a teacher at Parkway Elementary School. In 1992, Dreibelbis became the associate athletic direction at his alma mater, spending 13 years in the position with the Mountaineers.
In 2005, Dreibelbis left Boone to accept a position with the North Carolina High School Athletics Association as associate commissioner.
As the associate commissioner, Dreibelbis organized rules clinics for eight major sports in the state, and additionally operated as the NCHSAA supervisor of officials. According to the NCHSAA website, Dreibelbis focused on "efforts for diversity, equity, and inclusion in officiating."
In that vein, Dreibelbis assigned the first female officials for NCHSAA boys football and basketball state title games. Under his equitable direction, the first all-female crews were assigned for NCHSAA basketball, soccer and volleyball state championships, while mandating diversity representation in all state championship assignments.
There were 98 applications for the scholarship, and various TBOA officials narrowed those down to 10 final candidates. Dreibelbis examined the remaining applicants and chose four student-athletes to each receive $2,500 toward their higher education.
Watauga High School's standout Scheffler played volleyball and basketball for the Pioneers, and helped coach the boys volleyball club founded this year. Scheffler intends to study pre-med at Furman University, and has also signed a commitment offer to play volleyball for the Paladins varsity squad.
Aside from Scheffler, the three other recipients of the Mark Dreibelbis Scholarship were Ledger Blackburn, Stacy Hill and Carly Phillips.
Blackburn played football, basketball and baseball for the Cardinals at East Wilkes High School in Ronda, NC. Ledger plans to study physical therapy and sports and exercise science at NC State University.
Phillips played volleyball and soccer at Forbush High School in Yadkin County. Already dual-enrolled at Surry Community College, Phillips intends to go on to major in nursing at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Gavin Hill played baseball and football for the North Davidson Black Knights in Lexington, NC, surviving a second diagnosis of neuroblastoma cancer during his high school career. Hill intends to study pre-med at Methodist University.
