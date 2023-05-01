Scheffler conference award

Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year – Brooke Scheffler. 

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — Watauga High School multi-sport athlete Brooke Scheffler has been named one of four recipients of the inaugural Mark Dreibelbis Scholarship.

Scheffler's selection earned her a $2,500 scholarship to help pay for higher education.

SchefflerFurmanVBCommit

Brooke Scheffler has committed to attend Furman University, and will start play for the Paladins volleyball team in the 2023 season.
Scheffler All-Tournament HCHC award

Brooke Scheffler was named to the 2022 High Country Classic All-Tournament team.

