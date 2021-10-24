MORGANTON — Finishing with five runners in the top 10 and Ethan Campbell winning the Northwestern Conference title in the boys division, Watauga raced to yet another conference championship in both the boys and the girls divisions. The meet was held at the Freedom High School course on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Watauga dominated even more in the girls division, winning 8 of the top 10 finishing spots. Freedom's Katie Deacon (19:50) finished a full half-minute ahead of the field to secure No. 1, but then it was Watauga's Gwendolyn Anderson (No.2, 20:27), Rachel Cathey (No. 3, 20:37), Brianna Anderson (No. 4, (20. 47), Moriah Bollman (No. 5, 21:07), Maddie Bollman (No. 6, 21:57), Sophie Beach (No. 7, 22:22), Andriana Rink (No. 8, 22:31), and Janie Soucek, No. 10, 22:40). Sandwiched among the Watauga finishers at No. 9 was Freedom's Leah Kirksey (22:35).
Among the 62 runners competing, several other Pioneer girls finished high in the results, including Ella Triplett (No. 13), Ellary Smith (No. 14), Sullivan McAulay (No. 15), Caroline Beach-Verhay (No. 23).
Other Pioneer competitors included sophomore Vivi Rushing (No. 36), freshman Kara Schneider (No. 39), junior Julia Mawhinney (No. 42), junior Karla Ruiz (No. 44), junior Alexandra Newmark (No. 47), freshman Charlotte Crees (No. 48).
With the No. 2 through No. 6 finishes in the team scoring, Watauga captured the girls team title with 20 points, well ahead of Ashe County (88 points), Freedom (91), South Caldwell (108), Alexander Central (111) and Hibriten (115).
Although as a team the Pioneer boys were not quite as dominant, Campbell was the only harrier to run the 5,000-meter Freedom course under 18 minutes in capturing individual honors. His 17:44 was well ahead of second place Joseph Hover, who crossed the finish line in 18:11, with Patriot teammate Colby Anderson at No. 3, in 18:12. With Alexander Central's Colten Matthews crossing at No. 4 in 18:13, the race for the three runner-up positions was tight since only two seconds separated the three.
From there, however, Watauga dominated, with Ethan Cannon (No. 5, 18:23), Collin Anderson (No. 7, 18:33), Will Bradbury (No. 8, 18:52), Wesley Coatney (No. 10, 19:00), Roman Sibaja (No. 13, 19:17), Jonah Norris (No. 14, 19:26), Axel Albu (No. 19, 19:53). Davos Crymes (No. 20, 20:03), and Alex Gremmell (No. 21, 20:05).
Also competing for Watauga were Jakob Crosswell, Miles Page, Dury Womak, Owen Canu, David Hengst, and Kade Maiden, all finishing in the top 36.
Pioneers Sebastian Afanador, Jacob Hollis, Charles Langley, Riley Huddleston, Micah Rushin, Owen Tincher, Sam Nystrom, and Sullivan Trexler, most of whom are freshmen, also got a taste of conference competition as one of the 71 athletes competing in the boys division.
In team scoring, Watauga was No. 1 (31), followed by Freedom (70), Alexander Central (75), Ashe County (107), South Caldwell (116), and Hibriten (134).
Next up for the Watauga harriers is the 4A West Regionals at McAlpine Park in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 30. Time has not yet been set.
