CHARLOTTE — As they have done all season, members of the Watauga High School cross country team displayed quality and class at the NC 4A West Regionals, with the entire seven-woman squad advancing to the NCHSAA XC States along with one individual from the boy's team.
The 4A West Regionals event was held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, NC at the Larry McAfee course. Watauga brought two teams of seven runners each to the competition in the boy's and girl's sections.
Both squads were coming off dominant performances in the Northwest Conference Championship meet that they held at Watauga High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Pioneers claimed both the boy's and girl's titles on that day, and entered the Regionals meet in good form.
However, between Oct. 18 and the 29th, disaster struck as both boys and girls squads were hit with an outbreak of flu cases. Coach Randy McDonough and his athletes had to scramble to find enough healthy runners to put together teams to compete.
"We had so many flu cases that we had to literally — during the week leading up to Regionals — piece together a team," McDonough saod. "And so I am so proud of these guys and girls getting through. I called this weekend 'Survive and Advance.' They knew it was going to be tough, but they got through even though none of them really ran their best times since they were so sick."
In the girl's event, Watauga nearly placed all seven members in the top half, and five of them finished amongst the fastest 35 participants. In the process, they secured fourth place overall among all 4A schools in western North Carolina, with 114 points from five scoring athletes, which qualified them to compete at the state championship meet. The seven girls who advance to States are: Brianna Anderson, Gwendolyn Anderson, Janie Beach-Verhay, Rachel Cathey, Savannah Duvall, Virginia St. Clair and Andriana Rink.
Despite being sick, Bri Anderson is a fighter who relishes facing top opposition.
"I like having the competition because I think it's pretty easy to not push yourself as hard when we are always in the front in our conference. But when we are at these final races of our season, we have that competition and we have to like push through and persevere," Anderson said.
Persevere is right, as five of the seven girls runners were under the weather during that meet. Depth was necessary to make it through, and the Pioneers cross country team has that in spades. Gwen Anderson explained what draws numbers to a program in a sport where some schools struggle to gather a full seven-person team.
"I really think it's the history," Gwen Anderson said. "Everyone knows that the team has so many deep traditions that we've been doing, and that makes people want to join the team because it's going to be fun, no matter how fast or how slow you are. And the team culture is good, so I think that's probably the main reason why we have such a strong and deep team. And there is so much friendship on the team too."
Also qualifying to the State level was a lone harrier from the boys team: Will Bradbury, a sophomore who placed third among all 138 participating 4A western Regional boys runners with a time of 16:02.83, which was only a mere 12 seconds after first place-finisher Raghav Gopalakrishnan (15:50.42, Ardrey Kell) and Ian Pierce (15:55.04, Charlotte Catholic).
"After winning 17 conferences in a row for the men's team and 14 out of 16 for the women's, everyone feels the pressure to perform so that we don't break those streaks," Bradbury said.
That pressure surely helped the teams perform well at conferences and push through the flu cases at regionals.
As mentioned, the girl's team fourth-place claim — and Bradbury's bronze finish — meant that those eight individuals have qualified to advance to the 2022 North Carolina Cross Country State Championship meet at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville, NC. That meet will kick off at 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 5.
Watauga Girls XC 2022 Regionals
Results (out of 121 runners)
- 15th Rachel Cathy 20:05.20
- 16th Gwendolyn Anderson 20:09.90
- 17th Savannah Duvall 20:13.20
- 33rd Virginia St. Clair 20:52.90
- 35th Brianna Anderson 20:53.90
- 63rd Andriana Rink 22:32.10
- 64th Janie Beach-Verhay 22:37.21
Watauga Boys XC 2022 Regionals
Results (out of 138 runners)
- 3rd Will Bradbury 16:02.83
- 37th Roman Sibaja 17:30.02
- 44th Elliott Taft 17:46.48
- 51st Sam Nixon 17:55.04
- 61st Sam Rex 18:18.15
- 77th Jonah Norris 18:41.26
- 96th Alex Grimmell 19:35.09
4A Regionals Girls Team Scores
Myers Park 65
Ardrey Kell 104
Providence 107
Watauga 114
T.C. Roberson 155
Asheville 169
Hough William A 206
A.C. Reynolds 227
Charlotte Cath. 267
Hopewell 283
4A Regionals Boys Team Scores
Charlotte Catholic 43
T.C. Roberson 57
Ardrey Kell 79
Myers Park 149
South Mecklenburg 174
Hough William A 176
Providence 181
Watauga 196
Asheville 225
East Mecklenburg 295
