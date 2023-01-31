Palmer Smith vs Tristan Adams

Palmer Smith (left) pinned his opponent Crawford Thomton from Charlotte Catholic 45 seconds into the third round. Smith is pictured here wrestling at a quad meet back on Nov. 15.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

GREENSBORO — Watauga High School’s wrestling team had their first round and second round playoff meets on Saturday, Jan. 28, where they defeated Charlotte Catholic 48-29 in the opening round before falling to Northwest Guilford 51-27 in the second round.

The Pioneers entered the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, and were first matched up with Charlotte Catholic (No. 9 seed) in the NCHSAA 4A dual team bracket.

