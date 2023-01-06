BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers wrestling team opened conference play at home against the Ashe County Huskies on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Pioneers ending up losing to the defending conference champion Huskies 15-57.

In the previous matchup — part of a quad competition on Tuesday, Nov. 15 — Watauga had defeated Ashe 42-35. Ashe was missing a few athletes to injury at that time, and since then Watauga has lost a couple of players during intervening meets.

