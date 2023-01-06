Ashe's Mason Armentrout (left) and Watauga's Grayson Elliott (right) embrace, after Elliott suffered a gruesome knee injury in their match that forced him to forfeit. Elliott needed medical attention but wanted to shake hands with his opponent before being treated.
Watauga's John Lantigua is presented as the winner of his match, after he pinned Ashe's Colton Roten.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Palmer Smith runs through a gauntlet of his teammates, in a pre-match ceremony that Watauga did for each wrestler.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Watauga's Palmer Smith (right) battles Lucas Spencer of Ashe (left), while Smith's teammates look on from the bench.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Landen Wilson (top) of Ashe grapples with Liam Perry (bottom) of Watauga.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Watauga's Isaac Hensley (standing) lifts Ashe's Bridger Fairchild.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Jacob Steadman (right) of Watauga's faces down Ashe's Luke Sheets.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Watauga's Mikey Portante (top) grapples with Nathan Hermen of Ashe.
BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers wrestling team opened conference play at home against the Ashe County Huskies on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Pioneers ending up losing to the defending conference champion Huskies 15-57.
In the previous matchup — part of a quad competition on Tuesday, Nov. 15 — Watauga had defeated Ashe 42-35. Ashe was missing a few athletes to injury at that time, and since then Watauga has lost a couple of players during intervening meets.
"It's so hard to guess how things are going to turn out," said Watauga wrestling head coach Zack Strickland. "So many different things that can happen. At the beginning of the year match, different guys matched up with each other (in different weight classes). Overall tonight, there were a couple matches that either we lost by one, lost by two. A couple of close decisions that could have gone either way where we just didn't end up on top on those things. But our guys battled. The effort 100% was there for sure."
Strickland is hopeful about qualifying for playoffs.
"We dueled Alexander central a couple weeks ago," Strickland said. "I think it'll come down to the end of the year. We've got some guys dropping weight. It'll give them different matchups. So same thing, it's kind of hard to tell what the team is going to turn out with. But if our guys continue with the kind of effort that they had tonight, then they'll be in good shape (for the conference)."
The Pioneer wrestlers will next hit the mats on Friday, Jan. 6 in another home meet, this time against South Caldwell. That meet will kickoff starting at 5:30 p.m inside Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium.
Watauga 15, Ashe 57
106: Landen Wilson (Ashe) pinned Liam Perry (Watauga) in the first period with 1:27 remaining.
113: Bridger Fairchild (Ashe) defeated Isaac Hensley (Watauga) by a 5-4 decision, despite Hensley managing an escape and a takedown and being awarded a penalty point.
120: Gabriel Smith (Ashe) defeated Creed Casner (Watauga) by a 6-0 decision.
126: Ryder Sullivan (Watauga) pinned Tucker Harris (Ashe) in the first period with 1:04 left.
132: Ryder Phipps (Ashe) pinned Sawyer Powell (Watauga) in the second period with 46 seconds remaining.
138: Luke Sheets (Ashe) pinned Jacob Steadman (Watauga) in the third period with 1:02 left.
145: Luke Osborne (Ashe) pinned Camden Brock (Watauga) in the first period with 1:09 remaining.
152: Palmer Smith (Watauga) defeated Lucas Spencer by a 7-5 decision, as Smith completed a takedown and a near-fall in the third to take the win.
160: Matthew Peterson (Ashe) pinned Jordan Lemus (Watauga) in the first period with 29 seconds left.
170: Mason Armentrout (Ashe) was awarded an injury default victory after Grayson Elliott (Watauga) suffered a gruesome knee injury in the match.
182: John Lantigua (Watauga) pinned Colton Roten (Ashe) in the first period with 1:24 remaining.
195: Nathan Hermen (Ashe) pinned Mikey Portante (Watauga) in the first period with 27 seconds left.
220: Ben Bare (Ashe) defeated Trabey Shepherd (Watauga) by a 6-1 decision.
285: Isaac Pennington (Ashe) pinned Edwyn Vickery (Watauga) in the first period with 29 seconds remaining.
