Bella vs Hunter

Watauga’s Bella Esponosa (right) battles with North Wilkes’ Hunter Darcy (left).

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Watauga High School wrestling team began their season by hosting a quad meet inside of Lentz Eggers Gymnasium. Through three matches, the Pioneers took one win and received two losses.

The visiting teams were composed of the Avery County Vikings, the Ashe County Huskies and the North Wilkes Vikings. Avery swept their matches 3–0, North Wilkes went 2-1 and Ashe ended 0-3 on the night.

Shepherd vs Everette

Watauga’s Trabey Shepherd (top) pins Kaden Everette of North Wilkes.

