BOONE — The Watauga High School wrestling team began their season by hosting a quad meet inside of Lentz Eggers Gymnasium. Through three matches, the Pioneers took one win and received two losses.
The visiting teams were composed of the Avery County Vikings, the Ashe County Huskies and the North Wilkes Vikings. Avery swept their matches 3–0, North Wilkes went 2-1 and Ashe ended 0-3 on the night.
Watauga head coach Zach Strickland was excited to face off against some local High Country competition at the Tuesday, Nov. 15, event.
“This quad meet we do every year, and we host it at a different school every year,” Strickland said. “So that brings us all together. A lot of these guys are training together over the summer at the App State camps. They’ve been wrestling through middle school and so guys like this, they all know each other. So it’s cool to bring them together and compete all at one meet.”
Watauga began the evening by squaring off against Avery County in the first contest of the round-robin style quad meet. For the Pioneers, Isaac Hensley (113 weight class), Remington Trice (182 WC), John Lantigua (195 WC) and Trabey Shepherd (220 WC) all took six points in their matches against Avery County opposition.
Hensley pinned Viking Korie Clark in the third period; Trice pinned Grayson Lolies in the first period; Lantigua pinned Brandon Cabrera in the second period; and Sheperd’s opponent forfeited. Despite those four wrestlers all taking the maximum six points, those are the only 24 points that Watauga earned, as they were defeated by Avery County 24-47.
The Pioneers fared better in their second matchup of the evening, as they took on the Ashe County Huskies in the second round.
Bella Esponosa (106 WC), Cole Klemen (126 WC), Ryder Sullivan (132 WC), Jacob Steadman (138 WC), Carson Smith (170 WC), Lantigua and Shepherd all took six points. Sullivan pinned Ryder Phipps in the third; Steadman pinned Iko Hernandez in the first; Smith pinned Joshua Garcia in the first; and Lantigua pinned Austin Volger in the first. Meanwhile Esponosa, Klemen and Shepard collected wins by forfeit. Those seven wrestlers collected enough points for Watauga to take the win over the Huskies 42-35, advancing to 1-1 in the meet.
For their final battle, the Pioneers faced the Vikings of North Wilkes. Creed Casner (120 WC), Palmer Smith (160 WC), Carson Smith, Lantigua Shepherd and Hensley all secured their six points. Casner pinned Ethan Goins in the second; Palmer Smith pinned Ben South in the third; Carson Smith pinned Brayden Scronce in the second; Lantigua pinned Avery Brafford in the first; Shepherd pinned Kaden Everette in the first; and Hensley pinned Nick Byrd in the second.
Despite collecting results from those six, Watauga was overcame by North Wilkes 36-48, leaving the Pioneers 1-2 in the overall meet record. Strickland was very pleased with what he saw from his team in the opening meet.
“So it was a close meet, we ended with two losses as a team,” Strickland explained. “But we have a lot of exciting things going for us, and we look good going into the season. We’re filling the lineup for the first time in a very long time. We’ve got lots of wrestlers that have been working up through the program that know the sport, and on top of that we’re still getting new guys out.”
“I talked to the team after the match just now,” Strickland continued. “I told them ‘You don’t necessarily have to win to help the team. Not getting pinned helps your team or getting the bonus point, winning by more than eight helps the team so it’s a team effort.”
The next wrestling event will be Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the North Knight Invitational Which will be held At North Henderson High School at 9:30 a.m.
First round
Avery 47 — Watauga 24
Ashe 40 — N Wilkes 42
Second round
Watauga 42 — Ashe 35
Avery 56 — N Wilkes 24
Third round
Avery 39 — Ashe 31
Watauga 36 — N Wilkes 48
Quad Meet Results:
Avery County 3-0
North Wilkes 2-1
Watauga 1-2
Ashe County 0-3
