BOONE — The Pioneers fall sports schedule returns with several meritorious squads, including the Watauga women’s tennis team. This year, the women’s tennis team boasts a remarkable eight seniors — which is more than half of the roster.
Last season, the team went undefeated during the regular season, winning all 10 matches. Coach Jennifer Pillow said she knows how blessed she is to have a team that is burgeoning and overflowing with talent.
“Those eight seniors, they can all step in and right away be not only veterans that can get us points, but add team morale, spirit and leadership,” Pillow said. “I’m very lucky to have a team like this. Most teams in this conference might have two or three top players to field....I have 12. It’s unfortunate that in high school, only six athletes can play for match points.”
Despite having a team that is stacked with twofold the number of players than can even take points in a match, Pillow is adamant that her large roster is a good, and that everyone will be rotated in to play and secure points.
“My No. 1 goal is to instill confidence, always has been since the first year I coached,” Pillow said. “I want to win conference championships and I know my eight seniors are also hungry like me not to lose a single match. But I also want us to have fun, right? I don’t cut anybody, I have volunteer coaches to help me keep all skill levels of players.”
Pillow explained her decisions, saying, “I just I love tennis and I want everybody to love tennis. I want to develop and grow people with the sport. I want them to have the opportunity to see that they can play tennis, instead of telling them no. I like it to be inclusive, not exclusive. I remember having those specific coaches that are the memorable ones, and that’s what I hope I am to these athletes.”
One of those recipients of her coaching is Amira Younce, a returning All-Conference player and rising senior. Younce explained how her coach creates that inclusive atmosphere.
“I love how she makes everybody feel comfortable, no matter what’s going on,” Younce said. “I always feel able to come to her and tell her if I have an issue, whether it’s physical or mental, and I just always feel like I have somebody that will help me. It’s great, very different than some coaches.”
Younce — an academically driven student who professed a love of English, reading and writing, and who recommends that fans of thriller novels read “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides — tried to express how she achieved her success in her sport after being questioned about it.
“I’m a really dedicated player,” Younce said. “I take tennis really seriously and I love playing for the team and I give my all when I’m on the court.”
Younce and her teammates will certainly have the opportunity to display that effort and drive once again this season. WHS women’s tennis will open their season on Aug. 17 away at TC Roberson. The team’s home opener takes place on Aug. 23 as they host St. Stephens.
