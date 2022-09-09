WEST JEFFERSON — The Pioneer's women's golf team traveled up to Ashe County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to participate in their first competitive round of the fall season. The match day occurred at Mountain Aire Golf Club's course in West Jefferson.
Six high schools were scheduled to attend the afternoon round: Watauga, Alexander Central, Ashe County, Freedom, Hibriten and South Caldwell.
A round features nine holes, which at this course equaled 2,222 yards in total. Five players are allowed to compete for points in scoring, and the top three players' strokes are totaled together. Final places on the day are determined by those top-three finishers, with lower stroke totals ensuring higher placement for points.
Upon completion, the five student-athletes that entered into competitive play finished with scorecards as follows:
Ariail Lewis (Fr.) - 53 strokes
Aidan Stroud (Jr.) - 60
Theresa Copenhaver (Fr.) - 60
Josie Armes (Jr.) - 63
Hannah Copenhaver (So.) - 67
After team scores were tallied for all schools, Watauga finished the match in fifth place.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Match No. 1 Results:
Hibriten (137 top three total strokes)
Alexander Central (141)
Ashe County (154)
South Caldwell (160)
Watauga (173)
Freedom (not reported)
The women's golf team plays their next match on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville. Tee time is set for 3 p.m.
