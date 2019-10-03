BOONE — The recent heat wave that has hit neighboring counties off the mountain has benefitted the Watauga middle school football team with extra home games added to its schedule.
Watauga beat Hibriten 15-0 Oct. 9 in a game that was originally scheduled to be in Hibriten, but was moved to Hardin Park School because of temperatures of 92 degrees that were slated to hit Caldwell County.
It was the second time a game was moved off the mountain to Boone. Watauga’s game with East Alexander on Sept. 11 was moved to Watauga High School for the same reason.
Because of the relocation of those games, Watauga (3-4) has played all six of its games at home. The Wolverines close out their season Oct. 9 at Gamewell, weather permitting.
Watauga’s offense warmed up early in its game against Hickory by doing its scoring in the first half. After forcing a change of possession by holding Hibriten on a fourth-and-one with a six-yard sack, the Wolverines drove 42 yards, but faced a fourth-and-goal from the Hibriten 1-yard line.
Wolverines quarterback Maddox Greene bulled his way over the goal line to score Watauga’s first touchdown of the game. Ben Gosky kicked the extra point to give the Wolverines a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Hibriten put together a drive that started at the Panthers’ 35-yard line and reached the Watauga 25-yard line, but Hibriten’s offense stalled and turned the ball over on downs.
Watauga, after a 5-yard Hibriten penalty put the Wolverines at their own 40-yard line, got a 28-yard run by Remi Trice, which left Watauga with a first down at the Hibriten 22-yard line.
A 5-yard run by Peyton Ash set up a 17-yard touchdown run by Nick Lyons on a sweep to the right sideline. Grayson Elliott scored the ensuing two-point conversion on a run, which gave the Wolverines a 15-0 lead with 1:22 left in the first half. Hibriten tried to salvage some points in the first half, but Jackson Pryor intercepted a Panthers pass on the final play, which left Watauga with a 15-0 halftime lead.
Neither team scored in the second half. Watauga moved the ball into the Hibriten side of the field, but both drives bogged down and the Wolverines lost possession on downs.
