BOONE — The We Wolverines middle school football team defeated the visiting West Alexander Bulldogs, 28-8, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Hardin Park School.

Greer knockdown

Watauga's Coy Greer (#7) bowls over a West Alexander Bulldog during a run in a game on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Watauga kicked off to West Alexander to open the game, and the Bulldogs kept the ball on offense while moving the ball slowly during the majority of the first quarter. Watauga was eventually able to stop them once in the red zone with a turnover on downs.

Garvin handoff

Watauga running back Chauncey Garvin (#7, at left) readies to receive a handoff during a game against West Alexander on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Greer TD, Flores blocks

In a game on Tuesday, Sept. 5 Watauga's Coy Greer (#7) knocks over a West Alexander Bulldog as he runs in for a touchdown, while teammate Cruz Flores (#21) blocks.
  

