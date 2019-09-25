BOONE — The Watauga middle school football team claimed a 12-6 victory over visiting Granite Falls at Jack Groce Stadium on Sept. 25.
The Wolverines claimed a 12-0 lead in the first half, but Granite Falls scored in the second half to pull to 12-6. After scoring its touchdown, Granite Falls tried an onside kick, but the ball rolled out of bounds at the Watauga 36-yard line.
Watauga ran the clock out when quarterback Maddox Greene converted a third-and-five with a 6-yard gain with 1:12 left in the game. Granite Falls ran out timeouts, which allowed the Wolverines to run out the clock.
Watauga took advantage of a Granite Falls onside kick, which started the game. Two runs by Grayson Elliott were followed by a 26-yard Peyton Ash run that gave the Wolverines a first-and-goal at the Granite Falls 3-yard line.
Elliott converted a fourth down at the 1-yard line with a touchdown plunge, which put the Wolverines in front 6-0.
Watauga ate up most of the second-quarter clock with a 98-yard, 11-play drive that ended with a Jace Berke 8-yard touchdown run. The Wolverines helped themselves with a 32-yard pass play from Elliott to Ben Gosky that gave Watauga a first down at the Granite Falls 47-yard line.
Granite Falls capped a 70-yard, 11-play drive capped by a Austin Symons run that sliced Watauga’s lead to 12-6. The score was set up by a 31-yard pass from quarterback Bobby Perry to Dylan Husky that left Granite Falls on the Watauga 7-yard line.
