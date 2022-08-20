Watauga senior running back Trey Thompson (24) broke three tackles to emerge from the middle of the line of scrimmage for this long TD romp on the Pioneers' opening possession, en route to a dominant, 42-13 win over T.C. Roberson on Aug. 19.
ASHEVILLE — As high school football openers go, Watauga could hardly have scripted a better beginning to the first game of the 2022 season. First, a grinding offensive possession that ended with a long TD run by senior running back Trey Thompson. Then, a determined defensive effort produced a three-and-out that squelched any T.C. Roberson hopes of a response on its first offensive possession. The Pioneers defeated the Rams, 42-13, in dominant fashion.
In typical Watauga fashion, the Pioneers rolled up 508 yards of total offense while holding Roberson to just 141. Senior running back Will Curtis powered his way to a game-high 166 yards rushing on 17 carries, with two TDs.
The visitors had three players near the century mark for yards gained running the football. In addition to Curtis, quarterback Maddox Greene kept the ball 12 times for an even 100 yards rushing, while Thompson carried 11 times for 98 yards.
Also notable was a long, 44-yard jaunt on the Pioneers' second offensive possession by another senior running back, Cole Horine, who broke into the open around the left side in front of the Roberson bench, to the Ram 11. On the very next play, Thompson punched the ball into the end zone for an 11-yard TD run.
The Rams had few answers for Watauga's clock-consuming ground attack, but did manage to limit Greene to just two completions on five passing attempts for only 34 yards through the air. Roberson's defensive effort was highlighted by sophomore DB Shamar Darity's interception of a Greene pass.
KEY TEAM STATS
Total Offense — WAT 508, ROB 141
Time of Possession — WAT 42:33, ROB 12:10
Rushing Attempts/Yards — WAT 53-474, ROB 34/116
Passing Completions/Attempts/Yards — WAT 2-5-34, ROB 2-4-25
Penalties/Yards Penalized — WAT 5-40, ROB 0-0
First Downs — WAT 22, ROB 13
3rd Down Conversions — WAT 9/14 (64.3%), ROB 2/7 (28.6%)
4th Down Conversions — WAT 3/3 (100%), ROB 1/2 (50$)
