BOONE — The Watauga girls’ tennis team won five of six singles victories and claimed a 7-2 victory over visiting Hickory on Sept. 17.
Watauga won four of those five singles’ matches in straight sets. Watauga’s No. 1-seed Jadyn Kadyk claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nicole Kozischek, and both No. 5-seeded Jillian Russert and No. 6-seeded Carolina Davidson each posted 6-0, 6-1 victories.
Maddie Ogden added a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Finley Levever at No. 4 singles.
Watauga’s Amira Younce needed three sets to beat Ellie Holtzman 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 win at No. 2 singles.
Kadyk and Amira Younce combined to shut out Kozischek and Levever 8-0 at No. 1 doubles. Watauga’s Magali Turner and Muse combined to beat Hickory’s No. 3-doubles team of Lum and Register 8-2.
Watauga plays at St. Stephens on Sept. 18.
“I’m super impressed with the ability of my team to fight hard for the win,” Watauga coach Jennifer Pillow said. “Looking forward to traveling St Stephens on Wednesday.”
Watauga 7, Hickory 2
Singles
Jadyn Kadyk (W) d. Nicole Kozischek, 6-0, 6-0.
Amira Younce (W) d. Ellie Holtzman, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0
Jonellis Heredia (H) d. Alaina Muse, 2-6, 7-5, 1-0
Maddie Ogden (W) d. Finley Levever, 6-1, 6-1
Jillian Russert (W) d. Rachel Register, 6-0, 6-1
Carolina Davidson (W) d. Chloe Lum, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Kadyk/Younce (W) d. Kozischek/Levever, 8-0
Holtzman/Heredia (H) d. Ogden/Russert, 9-7
Muse/Magali Turner (W) d. Register/Lum 8-2
Exhibition
Mattie Suggs (W) won 8-2
Ellary Maiden/Laurel West (W) won 8-2
Serena Jewell-Miller/Browning Proctor (W) lost 5-8
Sarah Goode/Macayla Kanoy (W) won 8-3
