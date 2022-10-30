BOONE — On Saturday, Oct. 29, Watauga High School’s volleyball team hosted the visiting Sun Valley Spartans in a highly anticipated Elite Eight matchup. The Pioneers battled hard, but in the end fell 1–3 with set scores of 25-20, 16-25, 29-31, 16-25. The loss ended the teams deep playoff run.
Watauga (23-3, 10-0 NWC) had entered the NCHSAA 4A playoff bracket as a No. 2 seed, while the Spartans (28-2, 9-1 SCC) were slotted in as No. 3 seed. The contest featured the two highest ranked remaining 4A squads in the bracket, according to RPI rankings released by the NCHSAA.
Leading up to the match, the Pioneers had advanced through the first three rounds with consecutive 3-0 victories over Alexander Central and Mallard Creek, followed by a 3-2 nail-biting shootout with Marvin Ridge.
Against the Spartans, Watauga came out of the gate in the first set with their offense clicking as they racked up kill after kill. During the opening set, it was clear the Sun Valley attack was equally as potent, but peppered with mistakes — at first. In the first set, the Spartans frequently made errors on serves or sent shots caroming out-of-bounds. Watauga outlasted Sun Valley and seized the first set 25–20 on a Caroline Farthing (26 kills, 4 aces) spike that caught the Spartan defenders flat-footed.
After the game, Farthing revealed the intense emotions she had as Sun Valley pushed the Pioneers to the brink.
"In matches like these, whenever we know that each shot could be our last, it really sets in," Farthing said. "At the end there, I was just like thinking 'these are my last final points on this court that I've been playing on for four years.' It's definitely bittersweet, especially with this group of girls, they made this year absolutely incredible. During our run, even though we lost in the fourth round, we fought every single point to get here."
That fight Farthing mentioned ratcheted up further starting in the second set, as Sun Valley began to iron out flaws. Fewer Spartan serves went wayward, and they particularly began to focus their attack upon ricocheting shots off of Pioneers players, rather than attacking open space on the floor.
This second set featured long rallies as the two teams were neck-and-neck for the majority of the set. Midway through the second, Watauga’s Brooke Scheffler sent a slam over the net that deflected off two leaping Sun Valley blockers for a point to knot the score up 14-14.
However, from that point the Spartans found an offensive rhythm and went on a 11-2 run out of nowhere to take the set 25-16 over the Pioneers.
The ensuing third set was potentially the most equally matched spectacle played inside Lentz Eggers Gymnasium this season. Watauga set off a gritty and determined 12-5 run featuring several long rallies, as well as an errant play by Sun Valley when a dig struck the raised basketball goal. The Spartans coach was forced to call a time out to try to reset her squad.
Whatever was said during that time out must have been helpful as Sun Valley redoubled their efforts and could not be denied. The Spartans clawed back to take the lead with an 18–10 run over the middle portion of the set and took the 23-22 lead over Watauga.
That stretch of play included some of the most standout moments of the match by the Pioneers. On one point, first-year Watauga student Emma Pastusic hammered home a blistering kill to put the Pioneers up 14-10, prompting chants of “She’s a freshman!” from the student section of the home crowd. Later, senior Kenzie Baldwin leapt into the first row of the bleachers to make a diving dig that helped earn her team their 21st point.
However, these remarkable efforts were not enough to stave off the tall power-hitters that dotted the Sun Valley frontline. Both teams battled hard, as the last 33 points of the match saw 13 different lead changes between the two squads.
Tied at 25, Brooke Scheffler (12 kills, 16 assists) sent a spike over the net to claim a one point lead, and with determination upon her face, grabbed the ball to deliver the next serve. Despite only needing one point to claim the set, a long rally saw Sun Valley eke it out to tie the game up again. On the next point, Farthing blasted kills down the middle of the court for points, but each and every time the Pioneers nipped ahead by 1 point, the Spartans clawed back to even things up with the final tie hitting 29-29.
Unfortunately for the hometown ladies, Sun Valley powered past their defense on the next two points. Two shots from Spartan captain Aaliyah Mitchell both careened off Watauga hands, as the Pioneers went down 1-2 in the set count.
The fourth set score line was much like the second, as Watauga fans first saw their beloved team keep pace with Sun Valley through to a 9-9 tie. However, the crowd thereafter witnessed the Pioneers lapse into very uncharacteristic mistakes: shots not clearing the net, passes to no one and mistimed blocks.
Watauga had given it their all in this game — and in the preceding rounds.
Regardless of the cause of the mistakes, the Spartans pounced upon those minor slips, as Sun Valley broke away on a 16-7 run to close out the match on a three-set rally and eliminate the Pioneers from the playoffs.
Head coach Kim Pryor summarized the day, and gave thanks to the local populace for supporting Watauga volleyball throughout their run.
"Four teams get to celebrate today and four are disappointed. Just making it to the Elite Eight is a big thing, and is a huge success in its own right," Pryor said. "And this season, our community revealed why they are the best. Our fans, our parents and families, our school staff, students and people in the community. Former players came out to support, and their families came too. It's been a special thing. And during our run we've had support from local businesses like Daniel Boone Inn, Stick Boy Kitchen, Watauga Building Supply, OP Smiles and others. It just showed how the community is always rallying around us."
Verifying Pryor's point, after the match ended, fans stuck around to console and support the team in the gym for much longer than any win during the season. When Watauga makes another run next year, that hometown support will surely show up once more, as it seems the High Country knows just how special these players in this volleyball program are.
Watauga vs Sun Valley results:
- 25-20
- 16-25
- 29-31
- 16-25
Watauga Player Statistics:
- Kenzie Baldwin — 1 assist, 19 digs
- Caroline Farthing — 26 kills, 4 aces, 19 digs
- Sara Marlowe — 1 kill, 3 blocks
- Kate McCullough — 2 blocks
- Camryn Norris — 21 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs
- Emma Pastusic — 2 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks, 1 dig
- Evie Robbins — 10 digs
- Brooke Scheffler — 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs
- Brooklyn Stanbery — 2 digs
- Faith Watson — 2 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs
