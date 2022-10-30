BOONE — On Saturday, Oct. 29, Watauga High School’s volleyball team hosted the visiting Sun Valley Spartans in a highly anticipated Elite Eight matchup. The Pioneers battled hard, but in the end fell 1–3 with set scores of 25-20, 16-25, 29-31, 16-25. The loss ended the teams deep playoff run.

Watauga (23-3, 10-0 NWC) had entered the NCHSAA 4A playoff bracket as a No. 2 seed, while the Spartans (28-2, 9-1 SCC) were slotted in as No. 3 seed. The contest featured the two highest ranked remaining 4A squads in the bracket, according to RPI rankings released by the NCHSAA.

Farthing tip shot

Caroline Farthing (#22) performs a tip shot over Sun Valley captain Amaya Hall (#10) during the first set on Oct. 29.
Evie knee slide

Evie Robbins had to dip to her knees to make a dig on Saturday against the Spartans of Sun Valley.
Baldwin dive vs SV

Kenzie Baldwin (#7) may have spent more time flying through the air or sliding across the floor than any other player on the court Saturday.
Pastusic and Marlowe

Emma Pastusic (#18) and Sara Marlowe (#10) fling outstretched arms to attempt blocks against Sun Valley in the 4th round of playoffs.
Scheffler and McCullough

Brooke Scheffler (#20) and Kate McCullough (#11) get up for blocks against the Sun Valley Spartans.
Watson, McCullough and Scheffler vs SV

Faith Watson (#5) and Kate McCullough leap for block attempts against the Spartans, while Brooke Scheffler watches in the background.

