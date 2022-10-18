BOONE — For the tenth straight year, the Watauga girls volleyball team have emerged as conference victors after undefeated conference play.

On Monday, Oct. 17, the Pioneers (20-2, 10-0) wrapped up another successful season with a commanding 3-0 win over the Ashe County Huskies. Ashe (14-2, 8-2) managed to keep the match neck-and-neck with Watauga throughout the conference season, and the Huskies only two losses during that time came at the hands of the Pioneer ladies.

