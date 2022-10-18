BOONE — For the tenth straight year, the Watauga girls volleyball team have emerged as conference victors after undefeated conference play.
On Monday, Oct. 17, the Pioneers (20-2, 10-0) wrapped up another successful season with a commanding 3-0 win over the Ashe County Huskies. Ashe (14-2, 8-2) managed to keep the match neck-and-neck with Watauga throughout the conference season, and the Huskies only two losses during that time came at the hands of the Pioneer ladies.
The last singe-game loss that the WHS varsity volleyball team endured to a conference team was in an away game against the Red Tornadoes of Hickory High School on Oct. 14, 2015. That marks 85 consecutive conference match victories for Watauga.
Monday night was labeled “Senior Night” for the squad, and fans turned up in droves to fill the gymnasium. The extra energy from the crowd was partially driven by the tight standings: the Huskies could tie Watauga’s conference record with a win.
However, the Pioneers were not to be denied and silenced the Huskies hopes with set scores of 25-9, 25-16 and 25-21. Ashe had a significant contingent of away fans that had traveled for the match, but they had taken the trip only to see their squad fall to Watauga’s dominant reign.
Kenzie Baldwin spoke about the game and the competition from Ashe, and the support the home fans showed for Baldwin and her teammates.
“I think I had the most fun because we played to our max potential and we all have our together. And it was a competitive game with Ashe, which is always fun. We had so much energy from the crowd,” Baldwin said. “It’s really hyped us up and when the crowd gets going, not only like the kids but also the parents, it is just so much more fun when everyone’s cheering. As for Ashe, they’re a really good team all-around. But I think that we played to our max potential tonight, and when we do that nobody can really compete against us. When we play together as a team and when we’re at our best, we’re hard to beat.”
Head coach Kim Pryor knows these ladies are locked-in and ready for the playoffs.
“They are ready, they are hungry, and I don’t need to do anything right now to make them focus on the coming playoffs. They are all ready, I can see that in their faces, and when they’re like that they’re so fun to watch,” Pryor said.
Seniors Camryn Norris, Brooke Scheffler, Caroline Farthing, Faith Watson and Kenzie Baldwin were also all recognized on senior night.
The upcoming opponent in the first round of the NC West Regional Playoffs has yet to be announced, but that game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22.
