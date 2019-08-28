STATESVILLE — The Watauga volleyball team swept past Statesville 25-20, 25-18 and 25-9 on Aug. 27
The Pioneers (3-0) got a big game from senior Rebekah Farthing, who finished with 14 kills and 10 digs, She also had two serving aces, two assists an a block.
Fellow senior Brooke Byrd added 13 kills, 12 digs, a service ace and a block. Pioneers setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 25 assists to go with three digs and three blocks. Chloe Baldwin chipped in 14 digs and freshman Caroline Farthing had 11 dits go to with four kills, four aces and four blocks.
Tegan a senior middle blocker, added eight blocks defensively and four kills. She also had one dig.
Watauga returns to the road with a game at maiden on Aug. 29. The Pioneers host St. Stephens on Sept. 3.
Junior varsity
STATESVILLE — Watauga’s junior varsity volleyball team took a 25-15, 25-10 victory over Statesville on Aug. 27.
Faith Watson finished with eight kills and four blocks, while Sadie Sharpe added seven kills and two blocks. Watauga setter Megan Paton handed out 13 assists and had two digs defensively, while Kenzie Baldwin served six aces, had two kills, an assist and finished with six digs defensively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.