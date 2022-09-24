BOONE — The Watauga High volleyball team (12-1, 3-0 conference) opened conference play on Wednesday, Sept. 21, as they hosted the Hibriten Panthers (9-5, 1-2).
The Panthers were nestled in third place in the NC NW 3A/4A conference standings, behind only Ashe County and the hometown Pioneer themselves.
Although Hibriten gave a very good showing in the first set, Watauga eventually wrapped up the first portion 25–16, a solid start to their night.
Watauga’s head coach Kim Pryor gave full credit to the visiting Panthers, hailing them as a worthy opponent.
"They're an athletic team and they make some great scrappy plays. Hibriten played in a similar way last year, too," Pryor said. "When someone is scrappy and athletic, it's fun to play them, you get to see a lot of good plays. Hibriten's coach (Jennings Vess), he's done a great job with their program to get them where they are. He mentioned they've had some injuries this year and some people that had surgery, and that's hard to deal with, but he's doing a good job with with that."
The starting setter for Watauga, senior Camryn Norris, noted how much of an asset a coach like Pryor is to the team and the student-athletes.
"I think it's really great because it keeps us all calm," Norris said. "Even though we all agreed with her (Pryor), we knew that we didn't have to get worked up because she was going to be that person for us. And that keeps us all on the same level through the whole game and it keeps us able to move on to the next play because we know that she's gonna stand up for us."
Norris knows quite a bit about helping others, as she leads the team assists and ended the night with 18 assists.
"Not always do you get a ton of credit for the assist, but all of my hitters are really good at telling me what they want," Norris said. "Letting me know when it's a good set and it pays off, it shows we can really take the passes and put them to where our hitters can put them down. That's really important, and we made that work really well tonight."
Norris’ teammate Brooke Scheffler — one of the “hitters” previously mentioned — is a vocal communicator for her squad.
"On every team you need a leader. And I think coming into the role as a senior, I realized that you kind of have to be bossy. I want to be that in a good way," Scheffler. "I want to be super encouraging for all my teammates, because we could be really good together and I want everyone to trust me and what I'm saying."
The Pioneers will soon have another opportunities to show exactly just how good they can be this season as they next host the Freedom Patriots (1-14, 1-2) in a home conference matchup on Monday, Sept. 26. However, they will likely be more tested by the following matchup on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when Watauga will travel up to Ashe County to take on the currently undefeated Huskies (9-0, 3-0).
Watauga vs Hibriten results:
- 25-16
- 25-11
- 25-10
Player Statistics:
- Kenzie Baldwin — 4 assists, 1 aces, 13 digs
- Madison Combs — 2 aces
- Caroline Farthing — 20 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs
- Kora Knight — 2 blocks
- Olivia Kop — 1 ace
- Sara Marlowe — 1 block
- Kate McCullough — 2 kills, 1 block
- Camryn Norris — 18 assists, 1 ace, 9 digs
- Emma Pastusic — 2 blocks
- Evie Robbins — 3 aces, 10 digs
- Brooke Scheffler — 15 kills, 15 assists, 7 digs
- Brooklyn Stanbery — 1 kill
- Faith Watson — 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig
