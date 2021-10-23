BOONE — With Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler giving among their most powerful performances in the kill department and Farthing combining with senior Brooke Jones in racking up consecutive service aces, Watauga volleyball rolled up a 3-set sweep of Porter Ridge on Oct. 23 in Lentz Eggers Gym, 25-9, 25-14, 25-6.
Whether a result of playoff nerves or lack of preparation, the visiting Pirates had few answers for Farthing and Scheffler's thunderous kill shots.
Although Porter Ridge managed only a 9-10 regular season record, nine of those losses came in a very strong Southern Carolina 4A Conference featuring the likes of Marvin Ridge, Weddington, Sun Valley, and Cuthbertson. All but Cuthbertson advanced in the state playoffs with first round sweeps. Cuthbertson has a night encounter at Reagan High School later on Oct. 23.
"We knew that Cuthbertson would at least be a scrappy team," said Pioneer head coach Kim Pryor, "but we felt like if we could control the serving aspect of our game and the attack it would swing to our side, for sure."
Of Farthing's performance, Pryor was enthusiastic about her junior outside hitter.
"Caroline can be very powerful. She can jump and swing, to be sure," said Pryor.
"I was feeling it today," said Farthing. "We have been running a lot of new hits with our setters. That has been really good, having a lot of options.
Perhaps more than any match this season, Watauga was dominant in the serve. Between several players, but especially Farthing and Jones, over just three sets the Pioneers racked up a whopping 17 service aces.
"When you already have your sets and hits rolling and then you add the aces, it really, really boosts you," said Pryor. "Our girls played extremely well."
"Porter Ridge is a pretty scrappy team but I was able to fill the holes. Each team is different and a lot depends on their setup. With that team, the way they were set up, there were some pretty big holes that were easy to serve to," said Jones.
Coming off a 5-set win over emerging western North Carolina rival T C Roberson on Oct. 20, Farthing was optimistic as the team moves forward to face Mallard Creek in the second round.
"We have a lot of confidence. I feel really good about the way we train. With regard to Porter Ridge, I felt we would be ready for whatever they threw at us. It is the state playoffs, after all. "
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
- Brelyn sturgill: 16 assists 6 aces
- Megan Patton: 15 assists
- Brooke Scheffler: 10 kills 3 aces 8 digs
- Caroline Farthing: 19 kills 9 digs
- Brooke Jones: 3 aces
