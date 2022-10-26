BOONE — On Tuesday Oct. 25, the Watauga High School volleyball team played host to the Mallard Creek Mavericks in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A Volleyball State Championship Playoffs and continued their playoff dominance.
The Pioneers (22-2, 10-0 NWC) dispatched familiar conference rival Alexander Central in the first round. Mallard Creek (18-9, 10-3 QCC) had faced Watauga in this round of 32 last year, and had fallen 3-0 in that 2021 matchup, with set scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-19.
Both teams entered as a higher seed than they were in last year‘s contest — Watauga went from a No. 3 seed to a No. 2, and Mallard Creek bumped up from 19th to 18th seed as well.
Just as last year, the result went the same way — Watauga taking a 3–0 win. But the ending score line does not nearly tell the entire story. Last year the Mavericks only took 47 points off of the Pioneers, whereas this time around they took 65. That dramatic increase in scoring by Mallard Creek, with no added sets to separate the two results, shows how tight this year‘s match up was.
After Watauga went 2-0 in the first sets, the Mavericks collected a quick 8–1 lead early on. The Pioneers battled back and eventually knotted it back up at 14-14.
From there, the two powerhouse squads traded blows back-and-forth, as shot after shot boomed and resounded throughout Lentz Eggers Gymnasium. In this third set nothing could really separate the two squads as the teams found themselves nearing match point and still tied at 24-24.
For Watauga’s 25th point, star junior Evie Robbins dove to the floor, to dig out a tip play by the Maverick’s 6’2” Ryan Hunter. Pioneer setter Camryn Norris collected the ball and laid it up for Caroline Farthing, who placed a tip shot of her own into the back left corner to give Watauga the lead 25-24.
The Mavericks then took another point to square it up again, but a second consecutive Norris assist to Farthing tip shot was the recipe for Watauga’s 26th point. A match must be won by two points, and so the Pioneers needed to score again to close it out.
For the 27th and final point, Kenzie Baldwin fielded a hit with her back to the net yet still perfectly placed it at the left hand sideline for Brooke Scheffler to pounce upon it. Two Mavericks defenders went up for the block, but Scheffler’s shot ricocheted off of one and into the crowd, sealing the evening for the Blues victory.
Head coach Kim Pryor talked about the quality competition Mallard Creek showed, and how Watauga's athletes rose to the challenge and overcame the opposition.
"We faced Mallard Creek last year in the second round, and both years they have had a bunch of athletic girls," Pryor said. "This year, though, their coach has done a great job of preparing them and turning them into an incredible team. They're a super team with great hitters. They dug and played incredibly well."
Continuing, Pryor noted, "Our biggest thing is to play our game. We are known for our defense, our passing, our serve-receive play, and then running a quick offense and so we just have to focus on our game, but also look at what they do well and counteract it."
Watauga has now advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row, and has reached that round in 11 of the last 13 years.
Up next on the docket is for the Pioneers is a familiar playoff foe in Marvin Ridge (23-7, 9-1 SCC, No. 10 seed), who also feature Mavericks as their mascot. Marvin Ridge bounced Watauga from 3A playoffs in 2018 in the quarterfinals by score of 3-0. That match occurred away in Waxhaw, and Marvin Ridge went on to win the 3A Volleyball State Championship Playoffs that year.
This year’s showdown will occur on Thursday, Oct 27, inside Lentz Eggers Gym, and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
