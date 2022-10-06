BOONE — On Wednesday, Oct. 5 the Watauga Pioneers volleyball team (16-1, 7-0 conference) played host to the Cougars of Alexanders Central (5-10, 2-4) in a home conference matchup.
Coming into the match, Alexander Central was in fifth place out of the six school NC 3A/4A Northwestern conference. Meanwhile Watauga remained in first place, as they have all season. The Pioneers defeated the Cougars in three straight sets.
The Pioneers will next play on Saturday, Oct. 8 in a tri-match against T.C Roberson and Fred T. Foard high schools, both non-conference foes. Those matches will be at Watauga High School, with play starting at 10 a.m. Following those matches, the volleyball squad will play in an away home conference matchup on Monday, Oct. 10 against the Hibriten Panthers down the mountain in Lenior. That event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
