NEWLAND — Coming off its first defeat of the season in a road game at St. Stephen's earlier in the week, the Avery varsity boys basketball team (5-1) welcomed rival Watauga (0-6) to Viking Gym.
In a thriller of a matchup where the Vikings hosted its annual "Silent Night" contest, Avery erased a seven-point second-half deficit to force overtime, then out-hustled and outscored the Pioneers with 21 points in the extra four-minute session to defeat Watauga 87-82 in overtime on Tommy Burleson Court on Friday evening, Dec. 10.
There were plenty of offensive heroes on both sides of the scoring ledger in the matchup. Avery's Marcus Milliron tallied a game-high 29 points in the win, including 10 in the overtime period and 18 points total in the second half. Teammate Landon Ingham scored 19 second-half points as part of a 25-point performance, and Elijah Holtsclaw scored 15 points for three Vikings in double-figures for the night.
Watauga countered with a pair of players who scored in double figures. Ben Hale and Jonah Martin was a dynamic duo for the Pioneers, scoring 29 of Watauga's 39 points in the first half and ending the evening with 26 and 22 points, respectively. Micah Turbett and Isaiah Shirley scored eight points each for the visiting Pioneers.
The night got off to a quiet start literally, as the Vikings' matchup with Watauga served as its annual "Silent Night" game this season. The tradition, began under former Avery head coach and Indiana native Scott Polsgrove, was a take on a game hosted annually by Taylor University, where fans, often dressed in wild costumes, pack the Indiana school’s gym and stay silent until Taylor scores its 10th point. Once that happens, the place goes ballistic and roars with applause.
Avery's fans remained silent until a three-pointer by Jack Crenshaw ignited the home bleachers with boisterous celebration by the Viking faithful. The Vikings absorbed energy from the now-vocal home crowd as, behind six points from Million, five each from Crenshaw and Mason Bailey, Avery built an early lead.
Watauga also began the evening with a deft scoring touch behind eight points from Hale and seven from Martin, providing 15 of the Pioneers' 17 points in the opening quarter. Avery held a 22-17 lead after eight minutes of action.
In the second quarter, the Watauga defense gave Avery fits, as did the effective offensive execution by the WHS offense. Cutters found open lanes and scored inside baskets on the Vikings defense in the second quarter as the Pioneers took a lead and extended it to a seven-point advantage at the halftime break. The pair of Hale and Martin were trouble for the Big Red, as the duo closed the half with 16 and 13 points, respectively.
The Vikings managed only 10 points in the second stanza, as Milliron scored a pair of buckets and Ingham added four points on free throws, leaving AHS with a 39-32 deficit at the half.
Both teams played a fairly even third quarter on the floor. The teams each sank eight two-point field goals in the period, but a Holtsclaw free throw as part of a three-point play helped the Vikings to remain within striking distance at 55-49 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Avery cinched the defensive pressure, getting hands in the Watauga passing lanes and held the Pioneers to just 11 points for the quarter. Avery clawed back in the quarter to draw even by quarter's end. A Milliron basket with 2:22 on the clock tied the game at 61 apiece, and another Milliron basket with 1:35 to play in regulation gave the Vikings their first lead since midway through the second quarter.
The lead went back and forth in the final 90 seconds of regulation. A basket by Hale put Watauga out front, only to be answered by an Ingham basket with :58 to play in the quarter. Ingham added 1-of-2 free throws with 16 seconds remaining to give Avery a 66-64 edge, but an offensive rebound and put back by WHS's Shirley tied the game at 66, eventually forcing the game to overtime.
In the extra four minutes, Avery turned up its intensity, effort and execution to earn the win over its neighbor to the north. Milliron was a force inside for the Big Red as his 10 points helped the Vikings to build a working margin. Hale added five points in overtime, with four from teammate Wyatt Kohout, but the Vikings sank 12-of-18 free throws in OT to seal the home win.
Bailey scored seven for Avery before fouling out in overtime, while three Watauga players, Turbett, Shirley and Kohout, fouled out in the extra session.
