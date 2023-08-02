RICHMOND, VA. — Former Appalachian Apparators Quidditch Club Player and Watauga County resident Trey Pressley represented the African Nations Quadball team at the International Quadball Association World Cup 2023.

“When I was a student at Appalachian back in 2013, one of my friends was walking with their gym bag,” Pressley said. “I said, ‘Hey, if you’re going to the gym, I’ll tag along,’ and she was like, ‘Actually, I’m going to quidditch practice.’ And I could not believe it — ‘There’s no way that is a real sport,’ I thought.”

Trey and Ricky

Watauga residents Trey Pressley (left) and Ricky Saylors (right) pose together after meeting for the first time at the 2023 IQA World Cup in Richmond, Virginia on July 15. Saylors loves collecting sports trading cards, and while spectating in Richmond, the first quadball pack he ever opened contained a shiny foil “holographic” Pressley card — the only one ever made.
Ricky and Germany players

Watauga resident Ricky Saylors (front) is surrounded by members of the German IQA World Cup team, as he fans out the cards they autographed for him.
Ricky with Japan players

Watauga residents Marta and Ricky Saylors (center-left and center) stand with members of the Japanese IGQ World Cup team, after Ricky received autographs from the players.
  

