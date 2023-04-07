BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers track and field teams hosted their first — and only — home meet of the regular season on Wednesday, April 5, and dominated the visiting competitors.

Watauga's girls won with an 82-point margin over second-place Ashe, while the boys took first with a 112-point advantage over runner-up Alexander Central. All Watauga results are listed below.

OliviaBurroughspolevault

Olivia Burroughs flies over the crossbar on a pole vault attempt on Wednesday, April 5. Burroughs won the girls pole vault section with a cleared height of 10 feet and 6 inches.
