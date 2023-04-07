BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers track and field teams hosted their first — and only — home meet of the regular season on Wednesday, April 5, and dominated the visiting competitors.
Watauga's girls won with an 82-point margin over second-place Ashe, while the boys took first with a 112-point advantage over runner-up Alexander Central. All Watauga results are listed below.
Including relay and individual events, Watauga had 47 podium finishes — 13 in first place, 14 in second place and 18 in in third place.
It was also senior night for the track and field teams, and during a ceremony, the 24 seniors ran a "Legacy Lap" around the track to celebrate. After completing the lap, the seniors handed off a baton to junior Olivia Burroughs to symbolize the passing of the torch to the next group of Pioneer seniors.
The 24 seniors recognized on senior night were Gwendolyn Anderson, Brianna Anderson, Elijah Bailey, Caroline Beach-Verhey, Klaus Best, Moriah Bollman, Lucas Brown, Nathaniel Cox, Maxwell DePriest, Caroline Farthing, Joshua Hamilton, Madeline Hays, Carlton Horine, Cole Horine, Davis Hunt, Laurel Kiker, Jonathon Lutabingwa, Grant Morrison, Andriana Rink, Virginia St. Clair, Kai Suyao, Trey Thompson, Joey Veno and Faith Watson.
Seven Pioneers took first overall in individual events — Brianna Anderson in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1.02.82; Olivia Burroughs in the pole vault at the height of 10'6"; Samuel Nixon in the 1,600-meter run in 4:49.56; Alex Gremmell in the 400-meter dash with 53.62; Curtis Sevensky in the 800-meter run in 2:14.41; Omoladé Oguntoyinbo in the 200-meter dash with 22.76; and Clayo Kulczyk in the pole vault at 12'.
Watauga freshman Lilly Stough took silver in the girl's triple jump event with a distance of 32 feet and 2-and-a-half inches.
"One thing I definitely like about track is that you make a whole bunch of new friends from other teams during and after the races," Stough said. "It's just super fun."
Pioneer sophomore Curtis Sevensky predicts that the future holds even better results for the current crop of athletes.
"Our team has done so good this year. We've had really good coaches to push us and create some good workouts for us," Sevensky said. "If anything, I think that we're just gonna keep on getting better."
Up next for Watauga track and field teams will be an away meet at Ashe County High School on Wednesday, April 19, set to start at 4:30 p.m.
Watauga Home Meet Varsity Girls Team Scores
1st — Watauga — 186
2nd — Ashe — 104
3rd — Avery — 80
4th — Alexander Central — 77
5th — Freedom — 67
6th — East Wilkes — 22
7th — East Burke — 12
Watauga Home Meet Varsity Boys Team Scores
1st — Watauga — 213.5
2nd — Alexander Central — 101.5
3rd — Avery — 98
4th — Ashe — 51
5th — Freedom — 46
6th — East Wilkes — 31
Varsity Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 10:33.77
- 3rd Watauga B 12:28.89
Varsity Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
- 3rd Sadie Buchanan (So.) 16.68
- 6th Kara Schneider (So.) 17.92
- 7th Maggie Barnes (So.) 19.78
Varsity Girls 100 Meter Dash
- 5th Sophia Kop (Fr.) 13.73
- 6th Hadleigh Windish (So.) 13.89
- 7th Ava Doty (So.) 13.94
- 11th Leah Gaydon (Fr.) 14.25
- 12th Natalie Fitch (So.) 14.37
- 13th Bryanna Reed (Fr.) 14.50
- 19th Alyssa Graham (So.) 15.42
- 20th Courtney Starke (Fr.) 15.85
- 21st Sofia Wells (Fr.) 15.86
- 22nd Elizabeth Pearce (So.) 16.04
- 24th Iyla Freed (Fr.) 16.55
- 25th Abigail Clark (Fr.) 17.14
- 26th Korbel Cook (Jr.) 18.44
Varsity Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 1:50.00
- 3rd Watauga B 1:56.64
- 5th Watauga C 2:03.73
- 6th Watauga D 2:05.02
- 8th Watauga E 2:08.83
- 9th Watauga F 2:12.44
Varsity Girls 1600 Meter Run
- 4th Ellary Smith (Jr.) 6:05.67
- 5th Mia Grace Llibre (So.) 6:18.61
- 6th Jane Beach-Verhey (Fr.) 6:23.42
- 7th Sydney Townsend (Fr.) 6:23.45
- 12th Naomi Wellenstein (Fr.) 6:51.36
- 14th Hadley Carpenter (So.) 6:54.91
- 15th Anna Norris (Fr.) 6:56.78
- 16th Bailey Collins (Fr.) 6:59.46
- 17th Julia McKinney (Fr.) 7:14.86
- 19th Maggie Souza (Jr.) 7:17.07
- 20th Vivi Rushing (Jr.) 7:35.19
- 21st Sydney Moretz (Fr.) 7:47.65
- 22nd Annie Willis (Fr.) 8:38.75
Varsity Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
- 3rd Watauga A 53.16
- 5th Watauga C 56.05
- 7th Watauga F 59.09
- 8th Watauga E 1:01.53
- 9th Watauga B 1:03.45
- 10th Watauga D 1:04.07
Varsity Girls 400 Meter Dash
- 1st Brianna Anderson (Sr.) 1:02.82
Varsity Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
- 4th Kara Schneider (So.) 52.33
- 6th Annie Fowler (So.) 58.20
Varsity Girls 800 Meter Run
- 3rd Virginia St. Clair (Sr.) 2:37.98
- 5th Andriana Rink (Sr.) 2:46.02
- 8th Mia Grace Llibre (So.) 2:51.82
- 10th Jane Beach-Verhey (Fr.) 2:59.14
- 11th Sydney Townsend (Fr.) 2:59.45
- 12th Laurel Kiker (Sr.) 3:00.63
- 13th Naomi Wellenstein (Fr.) 3:01.29
- 14th Anna Koontz (Fr.) 3:02.22
- 21st Julia McKinney (Fr.) 3:21.96
- 23rd Sydney Moretz (Fr.) 3:30.26
- 27th Annie Willis (Fr.) 3:45.36
Varsity Girls 200 Meter Dash
- 3rd Kaitlyn Darner (So.) 28.02
- 4th Ava Doty (So.) 28.06
- 6th Caroline Beach-Verhey (Sr.) 28.58
- 9th Penelope Shack (Fr.) 29.59
- 12th Leah Gaydon (Fr.) 29.89
- 13th Jane Beach-Verhey (Fr.) 30.27
- 14th Bryanna Reed (Fr.) 30.84
- 15th Ava Curtis (So.) 31.00
- 16th Riley Kesler (Fr.) 31.26
- 17th Faith Shack (Jr.) 31.65
- 22nd Moriah Bollman (Sr.) 33.17
- 24th Lucy Soucek (So.) 33.75
- 26th Courtney Starke (Fr.) 34.36
- 27th Iyla Freed (Fr.) 34.43
- 28th Laurel Mortensen (So.) 34.47
- 29th Sofia Del Gatto (Jr.) 35.66
- 30th Abigail Clark (Fr.) 36.56
Varsity Girls 3200 Meter Run
- 3rd Gwendolyn Anderson (Sr.) 12:56.32
- 4th Ellary Smith (Jr.) 13:26.07
- 7th Andriana Rink (Sr.) 14:50.47
Varsity Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 4:22.14
- 5th Watauga B 4:49.42
- 6th Watauga C 4:57.69
Varsity Girls Long Jump
- 2nd Olivia Foskey (Jr.) 14'10.5”
- 4th Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 14'6”
- 7th Caroline Farthing (Sr.) 13'11.5”
- 9th Sydney Marsh (So.) 13'1”
- 13th Leila Zwetsloot (Jr.) 11'4.5”
- 15th Kayla Graham (Jr.) 11'1.5”
- 20th Riley Kesler (Fr.) 9'
- 21st Korbel Cook (Jr.) 7'8”
Varsity Girls Triple Jump
- 2nd Lily Stough (Fr.) 32'2.5”
- 4th Caroline Farthing (Sr.) 31'2”
- 5th Olivia Foskey (Jr.) 30'
- 8th Kayla Graham (Jr.) 25'5.5”
- ND Leila Zwetsloot (Jr.)
- ND Korbel Cook (Jr.)
Varsity Girls Shot Put
- 2nd Emma Pastusic (Fr.) 30'4”
- 3rd Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 29'6”
- 7th Meggin Gunnell-Beck (Jr.) 24'7”
- 10th Somerlyn Cole (So.) 24'1”
- 11th Lucy Bachman (Jr.) 22'6”
Varsity Girls Discus Throw
- 2nd Emma Pastusic (Fr.) 103'
- 3rd Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 94'
- 6th Meggin Gunnell-Beck (Jr.) 74'9”
- 7th Somerlyn Cole (So.) 71'9”
- 13th Lucy Bachman (Jr.) 59'2”
Varsity Girls High Jump
- 2nd Olivia Foskey (Jr.) 4'10”
- 2nd Caroline Farthing (Sr.) 4'10”
- 7th Sydney Marsh (So.) 4'4”
- 7th Kayla Graham (Jr.) 4'4”
- 12th Emmerson Martin (Jr.) 4'2”
Varsity Girls Pole Vault
- 1st Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 10'6”
- 3rd Emmerson Martin (Jr.) 8'6”
- 4th Meggin Gunnell-Beck (Jr.) 7'6”
- 5th Lucy Soucek (So.) 7'
- 8th Sofia Wells (Fr.) 5'
Varsity Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 8:43.76
Varsity Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
- 2nd Landon Smith (So.) 16.54
Varsity Boys 100 Meter Dash
- 2nd Klaus Best (Sr.) 11.72
- 5th Matthew Leon (Fr.) 11.98
- 9th Mason Harris (Fr.) 12.32
- 14th Garrett Bagley (So.) 12.90
- 16th Kyle Williams (Fr.) 13.11
- 21st Caleb Dewey (So.) 13.77
- 23rd Sawyer Kennedy (So.) 14.10
Varsity Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 1:32.70
- 3rd Watauga B 1:34.42
- 6th Watauga C 1:47.55
Varsity Boys 1600 Meter Run
- 1st Samuel Nixon (Jr.) 4:49.56
- 3rd Samuel Rex (So.) 5:01.35
- 4th Wesley Coatney (Jr.) 5:02.37
- 5th Elliott Taft (Fr.) 5:04.45
- 6th Jonah Norris (So.) 5:06.03
- 7th Ezekiel Walker (Fr.) 5:08.57
- 9th Micah Duvall (Jr.) 5:12.80
- 12th Calvin Zwetsloot (Fr.) 5:15.54
- 13th Silas Powell (Fr.) 5:16.45
- 14th Collin Anderson (Jr.) 5:22.89
- 15th Davis Crymes (Jr.) 5:25.84
- 16th Caspian Miller (So.) 5:25.85
- 18th Miles Page (Jr.) 5:31.08
- 19th Cameron Nance (Fr.) 5:32.36
- 20th AJ McAulay (Fr.) 5:41.24
- 22nd Brayden Collins (Jr.) 5:51.78
- 24th Owen Canu (Jr.) 5:56.06
- 29th Mike Menchu-Yax (So.) 6:09.99
- 30th Raffaell Vazquez (Jr.) 6:10.20
- 32nd Mitch Jasper (Fr.) 6:22.63
- 33rd Doyle Casey (Fr.) 6:23.41
- 36th Patrick Mellon (So.) 7:36.55
Varsity Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 44.34
- 6th Watauga B 48.30
- 8th Watauga C 51.08
Varsity Boys 400 Meter Dash
- 1st Alex Gremmell (So.) 53.62
- 2nd Nathanael Cox (Sr.) 54.85
- 3rd Carlton Horine (Sr.) 55.27
- 5th Jake Crosswell (So.) 56.36
- 12th Joey Veno (Sr.) 1:03.14
- 16th Patrick Mellon (So.) 1:18.98
Varsity Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
- 5th Kyle Williams (Fr.) 47.20
Varsity Boys 800 Meter Run
- 1st Curtis Sevensky (So.) 2:14.41
- 2nd Jonah Norris (So.) 2:14.42
- 4th Elliott Taft (Fr.) 2:17.14
- 6th Miles Kimbrough (Fr.) 2:23.64
- 7th Cameron Nance (Fr.) 2:25.28
- 8th Davis Crymes (Jr.) 2:28.66
- 9th Garrett Bagley (So.) 2:35.29
- 10th Owen Canu (Jr.) 2:35.50
- 12th Grayson Elliott (Jr.) 2:44.87
- 13th Raffaell Vazquez (Jr.) 2:44.98
- 15th Mitch Jasper (Fr.) 2:57.11
Varsity Boys 200 Meter Dash
- 1st Omoladé Oguntoyinbo (Jr.) 22.76
- 3rd Grant Morrison (Sr.) 23.89
- 5th Nyle Peays (Fr.) 23.95
- 8th Kai Suyao (Sr.) 25.05
- 10th Maxwell DePriest (Sr.) 25.13
- 12th Mason Harris (Fr.) 25.32
- 18th Michael Makdad (Fr.) 26.66
- 26th James Merschat (Fr.) 28.89
- 27th Sawyer Kennedy (So.) 29.43
- 31st Patrick Mellon (So.) 34.97
Varsity Boys 3200 Meter Run
- 2nd Collin Anderson (Jr.) 11:14.69
- 3rd Calvin Zwetsloot (Fr.) 11:29.25
- 4th Silas Powell (Fr.) 11:50.99
- 5th Miles Page (Jr.) 12:22.21
- 6th Curtis Sevensky (So.) 12:35.31
- 7th Doyle Casey (Fr.) 13:46.11
Varsity Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
- 2nd Watauga A 3:47.92
- 4th Watauga B 3:49.38
- 5th Watauga C 4:02.52
Varsity Boys Long Jump
- 3rd Josiah Railey (So.) 19'3.5”
- 4th Cole Horine (Sr.) 18'5”
- 9th Maxwell DePriest (Sr.) 16'11.5”
- ND Klaus Best (Sr.) ND
Varsity Boys Triple Jump
- 2nd Josiah Railey (So.) 40'5”
- DNS Grant Morrison (Sr.) ND
Varsity Boys Shot Put
- 6th Jonathan Lutabingwa (Sr.) 40'6”
- 13th Carson Gunnell-Beck (So.) 35'3”
- 18th Nicholas Turnmire (So.) 33'3”
- 19th Caleb Dewey (So.) 33'1”
- 27th Francisco Miranda-Aponte (Jr.) 27'9”
- 30th Lucas Brown (Sr.) 26'10”
- 31st Callan Riordan (So.) 26'2”
Varsity Boys Discus Throw
- 2nd Carson Gunnell-Beck (So.) 128'09”
- 4th Jonathan Lutabingwa (Sr.) 118'10”
- 9th Nicholas Turnmire (So.) 102'7”
- 13th Caleb Dewey (So.) 93'7”
- 19th Francisco Miranda-Aponte (Jr.) 84'9”
- 21st Callan Riordan (So.) 79'
- 27th Lucas Brown (Sr.) 67'2”
Varsity Boys High Jump
- 3rd Josiah Railey (So.) 5'8”
Varsity Boys Pole Vault
- 1st Clayo Kulczyk (So.) 12'
- 3rd Luke Wilson (Fr.) 11'6”
- 5th Santino Wood (Fr.) 9'6”
- 8th Taj McMann (Fr.) 7'6”
- 8th Michael Makdad (Fr.) 7’6”
- 13th Thomas Deiters (Fr.) 7’
