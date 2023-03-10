BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers track and field teams battered the competition in their season opening meet on Wednesday, March 10.
The meet was at Freedom High School in Morganton, North Carolina, and featured three of the schools in the Northwest 3A/4A athletic conference — Watauga, Freedom and South Caldwell — as well as the North Carolina School of Science and Math.
The Pioneers handily took first place in both the girls' and boys' fields, which foretells a promising season.
The next meet for Watauga will be on Wednesday, March 15, at Hibriten High School in Lenior. Start time for that meet is set for 4:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls Team Scores
- 1st Watauga — 142
- 2nd Freedom — 48
- 3rd South Caldwell — 19
- 4th NCSSM Morganton — 16
Varsity Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1st Watauga 11:44.39
Varsity Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
- 1st Sadie Buchanan (So.) 17.10
- 3rd Maggie Barnes (So.) 20.21
Varsity Girls 100 Meter Dash
- 2nd Hadleigh Windish (So.) 13.06
- 3rd Olivia Kop (Jr.) 13.67
- 9th Leah Gaydon (Fr.) 14.83
- 10th Penelope Shack (Fr.) 15.00
- 11th Natalie Johnston (So.) 15.16
- Sophia Kop (Fr.) (no time recorded)
Varsity Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 1:52.03
- 3rd Watauga B 2:06.86
Varsity Girls 1600 Meter Run
- 3rd Ava Curtis (So.) 6:20.91
- 5th Anna Norris (Fr.) 6:39.45
- 7th Vivi Rushing (Jr.) 7:00.27
- 8th Maggie Souza (Jr.) 7:02.37
- 13th Sydney Moretz (Fr.) 7:37.33
Varsity Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 53.61
- 2nd Watauga B 58.48
Varsity Girls 400 Meter Dash
- 2nd Lily Stough (Fr.) 1:06.85
- 4th Ava Doty (So.) 1:07.00
- 6th Natalie Johnston (So.) 1:09.71
- 7th Rachel Cathey (Jr.) 1:10.81
- 8th Caroline Beachft.Verhey (Sr.) 1:11.15
- 9th Leah Gaydon (Fr.) 1:15.00
Varsity Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
- 1st Sadie Buchanan (So.) 50.98
- 4th Annie Fowler (So.) 1:06.80
Varsity Girls 800 Meter Run
- Ava Curtis (So.) (no time recorded)
- Rachel Cathey (Jr.) (no time recorded)
- Anna Norris (Fr.) (no time recorded)
- Sydney Moretz (Fr.) (no time recorded)
Varsity Girls 200 Meter Dash
- 1st Olivia Kop (Jr.) 28.84
- 3rd Sophia Kop (Fr.) 29.87
- 4th Hadleigh Windish (So.) 30.02
- 8th Maggie Barnes (So.) 31.61
- 9th Leah Gaydon (Fr.) 31.85
- 13th Moriah Bollman (Sr.) 34.79
Varsity Girls 3200 Meter Run
- 1st Bailey Collins (Fr.) 14:39.14
- 2nd Vivi Rushing (Jr.) 15:45.09
- 4th Maggie Souza (Jr.) 15:51.32
Varsity Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
2nd Watauga 4:44.60
Varsity Girls Long Jump
- 2nd Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 14 ft. 6 in.
- 3rd Olivia Foskey (Jr.) 14 ft. 2 in.
- 5th Hadleigh Windish (So.) 13 ft. 3 in.
- 7th Caroline Farthing (Sr.) 13 ft. in.
- 10th Leila Zwetsloot (Jr.) 10 ft. 9 in.
- 13th Kayla Graham (Jr.) 9 ft. 4 in.
Varsity Girls Triple Jump
- 1st Lily Stough (Fr.) 31 ft. 5 in.
- 2nd Caroline Farthing (Sr.) 30 ft. 5 in.
- 3rd Olivia Foskey (Jr.) 27 ft. 3 in.
- Leila Zwetsloot (Jr.) (no distance recorded)
- Sydney Marsh (So.) (no distance recorded)
Varsity Girls Shot Put
- 1st Emma Pastusic (Fr.) 30 ft. 4.50 in.
- 2nd Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 30 ft.
- 4th Somerlyn Cole (So.) 25 ft. 2.50 in.
- 11th Lucy Bachman (Jr.) 20 ft. 1.50 in.
Varsity Girls Discus Throw
- 1st Emma Pastusic (Fr.) 107 ft.
- 2nd Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 101 ft. 1 in.
- 4th Lucy Bachman (Jr.) 59 ft. 9 in.
- 7th Somerlyn Cole (So.) 56 ft. 3 in.
Varsity Girls High Jump
- 1st Olivia Foskey (Jr.) 4 ft. 10 in.
- 2nd Caroline Farthing (Sr.) 4 ft. 10 in.
- 3rd Emmerson Martin (Jr.) 4 ft. 8 in.
- 4th Sydney Marsh (So.) 4 ft. 2 in.
- Hadleigh Windish (So.) (no height recorded)
Varsity Girls Pole Vault
- 1st Olivia Burroughs (Jr.) 10 ft.
- 2nd Emmerson Martin (Jr.) 8 ft.
Varsity Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
2nd Watauga 9:54.87
Varsity Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
- 1st Davis Hunt (Sr.) 15.87
- 2nd Landon Smith (So.) 18.18
- 5th Nathanael Cox (Sr.) 20.75
- 6th Maxwell DePriest (Sr.) 21.21
Varsity Boys 100 Meter Dash
- 2nd Omolade Oguntoyinbo (Jr.) 11.92
- 4th Trey Thompson (Sr.) 12.24
- 8th Kai Suyao (Sr.) 12.58
- 11th Matthew Habich (So.) 12.87
- 16th Caleb Dewey (So.) 14.08
- Kees Greene (Fr.) (no time recorded)
- Sawyer Kennedy (So.) (no time recorded)
Varsity Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 1:35.97
- 3rd Watauga B 1:41.73
Varsity Boys 1600 Meter Run
- 3rd Silas Powell (Fr.) 5:15.63
- 4th Haines Heistand (So.) 5:24.47
- 5th Cameron Nance (Fr.) 5:32.34
- 6th AJ McAulay (Fr.) 5:36.84
Varsity Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 46.46
- 3rd Watauga B 48.89
Varsity Boys 400 Meter Dash
- 1st Alex Gremmell (So.) 53.11
- 2nd Matthew Leon (Fr.) 54.96
- 3rd Micah Duvall (Jr.) 55.64
- 4th Matthew Habich (So.) 57.73
- 5th Curtis Sevensky (So.) 59.12
- 10th Mason Harris (Fr.) 1:01.06
Varsity Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
- 1st Davis Hunt (Sr.) 41.07
- 2nd Landon Smith (So.) 44.67
- 5th Carlton Horine (Sr.) 47.15
- 6th Nyle Peays (Fr.) 47.91
- 7th Maxwell DePriest (Sr.) 48.15
- 8th Kyle Williams (Fr.) 48.54
- 9th Nathanael Cox (Sr.) 50.08
Varsity Boys 800 Meter Run
- 1st Joshua Hamilton (Sr.) 2:09.51
- 4th Haines Heistand (So.) 2:33.43
- 5th Cameron Nance (Fr.) 2:34.06
Varsity Boys 200 Meter Dash
- 2nd Elijah Bailey (Sr.) 24.75
- 3rd Alex Gremmell (So.) 24.84
- 8th Josiah Railey (So.) 25.75
- 15th James Merschat (Fr.) 28.70
- 18th Sawyer Kennedy (So.) 30.78
- 19th Garrett Bagley (So.) 32.12
Varsity Boys 3200 Meter Run
- 3rd Silas Powell (Fr.) 11:28.60
- 4th AJ McAulay (Fr.) 12:15.05
Varsity Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
- 1st Watauga A 3:45.09
- 2nd Watauga B 3:57.77
Varsity Boys Long Jump
- 1st Kees Greene (Fr.) 19 ft.
- 3rd Elijah Bailey (Sr.) 17 ft. 7 in.
- 4th Cole Horine (Sr.) 17 ft. 4 in.
- 8th James Merschat (Fr.) 15 ft. 2 in.
- 10th Garrett Bagley (So.) 13 ft. 6 in.
Varsity Boys Triple Jump
- 1st Josiah Railey (So.) 40ft. 1. in.
- 3rd Kees Greene (Fr.) 38ft. 8 in.
- 5th Grant Morrison (Sr.) 36ft. 8 in.
- 6th Kyle Williams (Fr.) 36ft. 1 in.
- 7th Maxwell DePriest (Sr.) 34ft. 11 in.
- 9th Brady Lindenmuth (Fr.) 34ft. 1.5 in.
Varsity Boys Shot Put
- 1st Carson Gunnellft.Beck (So.) 41ft. 6.50 in.
- 2nd Caleb Dewey (So.) 38ft. 1.50 in.
- 9th Nicholas Turnmire (So.) 30ft. 8.50 in.
- 11th Callan Riordan (So.) 27ft. 1 in.
Varsity Boys Discus Throw
- 1st Carson Gunnellft.Beck (So.) 116 ft. 2 in.
- 2nd Caleb Dewey (So.) 99 ft. 10 in.
- 3rd Nicholas Turnmire (So.) 98 ft. 6 in.
- 10th Callan Riordan (So.) 69 ft. 1 in.
Varsity Boys High Jump
- 2nd Josiah Railey (So.) 5 ft. 6 in.
- 3rd Brady Lindenmuth (Fr.) 5 ft. 4 in.
- 4th Grant Morrison (Sr.) 5 ft. 2 in.
- 6th Omolade Oguntoyinbo (Jr.) 5 ft.
Varsity Boys Pole Vault
- 1st Luke Wilson (Fr.) 11 ft. 6 in.
- 3rd AJ McAulay (Fr.) 8 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.