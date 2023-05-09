BOONE — With thunderous footfalls, the Watauga Pioneer track and field teams cruised to another pair of conference wins on Wednesday, May 3.
The Watauga girls squad beat the second place team — Ashe County — by a margin of 61 points, while the Pioneer boys demolished the standings with a remarkable 133-point differential over second place Alexander County.
Watauga girl’s track posted their 32nd conference win since 1985 — only missing out on first place seven times over that 39-year span — and also a 13th consecutive conference title. The last time that the Pioneer girls failed to win their conference was in 2009.
The boys track program meanwhile collected their 20th conference banner since 1978, and have now won nine out of the last 13 — including back-to-back Northwest Conference wins.
Watauga senior Davis Hunt was not only part of the division-winning boys team, but also set two school record one week prior at the Six River Relays meet in Johnson City on April 28.
Hunt ran a 15.11 time in the 110 meter hurdles to take silver at the event, while also clocking a 39.86 result in the 300 meter hurdles for gold — setting a pair of Watauga High School track records in the process.
After the conference meet, Hunt took some time to speak about the 2023 campaign and the recent results.
“I’ve had a lot of fun,” Davis said. “At the start of the season, I was having some problems with my quads, so I didn’t run for like five weeks. Even my last couple three weeks, I’ve gotten some pretty good times, so it definitely helped that I got that time off.”
Hunt admits that the stiff competition of late has pushed him to the point of setting school records.
“I’ve had a lot of meets where I haven’t had a lot of competition,” Davis said, “and though I’ve done well at those I tend to perform my best when chasing after or running with somebody.”
Hunt credited Watauga track coach Tera Darner greatly for helping him get to the point where he could push to break school records.
“(Darner) provides lot of motivation, especially before these meets,” Davis explained. “Sometimes I get really anxious or nervous about getting certain times and she tells me ‘As long as you do your best and run the race, you’ll get there.’ This past week, after I got the records I was trying to figure out like what the next step was — like regionals or states — and she helped me get perspective and focus.”
Up next for the Pioneers track and field teams is the 4A North Carolina West Regional meet, which is hosted by Watauga at Jack Groce Stadium on Saturday, May 13. Start time is planned for 9 a.m.
2023 Northwest Conference Finals
Girls Track and Field Standings
- Watauga — 239.50
- Ashe County — 178.50
- Freedom — 105
- Alexander Central — 61
- Hibriten — 59
- South Caldwell — 38
2023 Northwest Conference Finals
Boys Track and Field Standings
- Watauga — 270
- Alexander Central — 137
- South Caldwell — 95
- Hibriten — 79
- Ashe County — 61.50
- Freedom — 41.50
Watauga Track and Field Results
Girls 100 Meter Dash
3rd — Kop, Olivia 13.14 14.75
9th — Windish, Hadleigh 13.06 15.13
11th — Kop, Sophia 13.64 15.50
Girls 200 Meter Dash
2nd — Kop, Olivia 27.14 29.26
4th — Windish, Hadleigh 28.95 29.73
7th — Beach-Verhey, Caroline 28.58 30.06
Girls 400 Meter Dash
2nd — Darner, Kaitlyn 1:03.59 1:03.78
2nd — Doty, Ava 1:05.47 1:03.78
4th — Stough, Lily 1:03.50 1:03.86
Girls 800 Meter Run
3rd — St.Clair, Virginia 2:36.50 2:39.59
5th — Rink, Andriana 2:35.90 2:41.05
9th — Townsend, Sydney Cate 2:38.58 2:49.42
Girls 1600 Meter Run
2nd — Anderson, Gwendolyn 5:24.69 5:47.90
4th — Anderson, Brianna 5:46.31 5:59.80
6th — Townsend, Sydney Cate 5:48.71 6:20.92
Girls 3200 Meter Run
2nd — Anderson, Gwendolyn 11:55.82 12:42.71
3rd — Beach Verhey, Janie 13:13.13 12:58.65
5th — Smith, Ellary 12:57.73 13:35.82
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
3rd — Buchanan, Sadie 16.68 16.96
4th — Schneider, Kara 17.04 17.44
8th — Barnes, Maggie 19.57 20.51
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
2nd — Buchanan, Sadie 48.39 49.14
6th — Fowler, Annie 58.20 59.70
DNF Schneider, Kara 52.33, DNF
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
2nd Watauga — 52.42, 53.82
Kop, Sophia
Stough, Lily
Windish, Hadleigh
Kop, Olivia
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
2nd Watauga — 1:50.00, 1:52.12
Kop, Sophia
Beach-Verhey, Caroline
Darner, Kaitlyn
Kop, Olivia
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1st Watauga — 4:12.66, 4:25.19
Darner, Kaitlyn
Doty, Ava
Buchanan, Sadie
Stough, Lily
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1st Watauga — 10:07.74, 10:56.90
Anderson, Gwendolyn
Anderson, Brianna
Rink, Andriana
St.Clair, Virginia
Girls High Jump
3rd — Foskey, Olivia 4-08.00
5th — Graham, Kayla 4-08.00
6th — Farthing, Caroline 4-08.00
Girls Pole Vault
1st — Burroughs, Olivia 10-00.00
2nd — Martin, Emma 8-00.00
4th — Gunnell-Beck, Meggin 7-06.00
Girls Long Jump
2nd — Foskey, Olivia 15-09.50
3rd — Farthing, Caroline 15-04.50
4th — Burroughs, Olivia 15-03.50
Girls Triple Jump
2nd — Stough, Lily 33-10.00
3rd — Farthing, Caroline 33-05.00
6th — Foskey, Olivia 32-01.00
Girls Shot Put
3rd — Pastusic, Emma 31-00.75
4th — Burroughs, Olivia 29-00.00
9th — Cole, Somerlyn 24-11.75
Girls Discus Throw
2nd — Pastusic, Emma 100-08
3rd — Burroughs, Olivia 90-02
14th — Gunnell-Beck, Meggin 61-02
Boys 100 Meter Dash
2nd — Oguntoyinbo, Lade 11.60
4th — Bailey, Eli 11.73
8th — Best, Klaus 12.15
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1st — Oguntoyinbo, Lade 24.01
3rd — Morrison, Grant 24.40
5th — Peays, Nyle 24.83
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1st — Leon, Matthew 52.35
2nd — Crosswell, Jakob 53.21
3rd — Gremmell, Alex 54.54
Boys 800 Meter Run
1st — Nixon, Sam 2:07.21
4th — Duvall, Micah 2:12.74
9th — Sevensky, Curtis 2:21.63
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1st — Nixon, Sam 5:00.37
4th — Anderson, Collin 5:04.00
6th — Norris, Jonah 5:12.00
Boys 3200 Meter Run
2nd — Taft, Elliott 11:09.29
5th — Anderson, Collin 11:12.96
6th — Zwetsloot, Calvin 11:15.54
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1st — Hunt, Davis 15.48
3rd — Smith, Landon 16.86
7th — Cox, Nathanael 20.61
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1st — Hunt, Davis 40.93
3rd — Smith, Landon 42.97
4th — Horine, Carlton 44.85
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1st Watauga — 44.55
Bailey, Eli
Thompson, Trey
Best, Klaus
Oguntoyinbo, Lade
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1st Watauga — 1:33.27
Peays, Nyle
Thompson, Trey
Morrison, Grant
Oguntoyinbo, Lade
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1st Watauga — 3:40.77
Gremmell, Alex
Peays, Nyle
Crosswell, Jakob
Leon, Matthew
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1st Watauga — 8:54.65
Nixon, Sam
Duvall, Micah
Norris, Jonah
Sevensky, Curtis
Boys High Jump
4th — Railey, Josiah 5-06.00
— Morrison, Grant NH
— Lindenmuth, Brady NH
Boys Pole Vault
1st — Kulcyk, Clayo 12-00.00
2nd — Wilson, Luke 10-00.00
4th — Wood, Santino 9-06.00
Boys Long Jump
2nd — Railey, Josiah 19-09.00
3rd — Best, Klaus 19-05.25
4th — Bailey, Eli 19-03.25
Boys Triple Jump
3rd — Horine, Carlton 40-00.50
4th — Railey, Josiah 39-10.00
— Morrison, Grant ND
Boys Shot Put
2nd — Lutabingwa, Jonathan 45-00.25
4th — Gunnell-Beck, Carson 43-01.25
9th — Dewey, Caleb 38-07.75
Boys Discus Throw
2nd — Gunnell-Beck, Carson 127-10
3rd — Lutabingwa, Jonathan 127-02
11th — Turnmire, Nicholas 90-04
