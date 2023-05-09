BOONE — With thunderous footfalls, the Watauga Pioneer track and field teams cruised to another pair of conference wins on Wednesday, May 3.

The Watauga girls squad beat the second place team — Ashe County — by a margin of 61 points, while the Pioneer boys demolished the standings with a remarkable 133-point differential over second place Alexander County.

NWC conf finals 4

The 2023 Watauga High School girls track and field team won their conference for the 13th year in a row on Wednesday, May 3.
NWC conf finals 5

The 2023 Watauga High School boys track and field team won their conference for the 2nd year in a row on Wednesday, May 3.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.