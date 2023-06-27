Bryant, Lipinski, Handy, Anderson celebrate

Gavin Lipinski (center-left) celebrates with teammates Ryan Bryant (left), David Handy (center-right) and Jack Anderson (right) after Lipinski scored a goal in the final of the ECNL Southeast Regional League Championship Tournament — with the win Lipinski’s team has secured a berth at the nationwide ECNL Finals on July 14-17.

 Photo courtesy Alexander Hadley

BOONE — Fifteen-year-old Gavin Lipinski, a rising freshman at Watauga High School, is preparing to travel to California to play in the Elite Club National League (ECNL) Regional League Finals on July 14-17.

“It’s definitely exciting, and kind of surreal,” Lipinski said. “It’s my first season on the team, and apparently last year we were more ‘middle of the pack’ in the standings, so no one expected this of us.”

2023 NC Fusion U15 Southeast champs

The 2023 NC Fusion U15 Boys Region League team roster: Jackson Anderson, Ryan Bryant, Dylan Cassetta, Kayden Cote, Joaquin Godoy, Michael Hadley, David Handy, Kai Kishida, Wyatt Lester, Gavin Lipinski, Jonathan Lopez-Degollado, Joshua Mandell, Benton Medley, Andres Ortega-Utecho, William Pittman, Robert Reeves, Lucas Rodriguez-Chiappetta, Miller Stanley and John Templeton. At far-left is NC Fusion U15 head coach Michael Bair.
Jack Anderson, Gavin Lipinski, Miller Stanley.jpg

Gavin Lipinski (center) and teammates Jack Anderson (left) and Miller Stanley during the ECNL Southeast Regional League Championship tournament final on June 18.
  

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.