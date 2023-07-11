The 2023 Watauga Tar Heel Leagues 8U softball team earned second place in District 2. Front row left-to-right: Sadie Earp, Jada Johnson, Kaelynn Townsend, Faith Woodring, Hadley Combs. Second row left-to-right: Summer Isaacs, Anina Campbell, Raylin Sherwood, Juniper Allen, MaeBelle Platt, Harper Combs, Kenlea Brown. Third row left-to-right, coaches Danny Platt, Shelli McGinnis, Evalyn Pierce, Katelyn Isaacs.
JEFFERSON — After improving by leaps and bounds over the last year, the Watauga Tar Heel Leagues 8U All-Stars softball team proudly nabbed a silver finish in their district on June 29.
“This is a group that we’re going to see continue to progress and represent this county,” said 8U head coach Shelli McGinnis. “We have a lot of supportive parents who are very much on board with watching this program help these girls grow.”
