2023 Watauga 8U THL team

The 2023 Watauga Tar Heel Leagues 8U softball team earned second place in District 2. Front row left-to-right: Sadie Earp, Jada Johnson, Kaelynn Townsend, Faith Woodring, Hadley Combs. Second row left-to-right: Summer Isaacs, Anina Campbell, Raylin Sherwood, Juniper Allen, MaeBelle Platt, Harper Combs, Kenlea Brown. Third row left-to-right, coaches Danny Platt, Shelli McGinnis, Evalyn Pierce, Katelyn Isaacs.

 Photo submitted by Aden Earp

JEFFERSON — After improving by leaps and bounds over the last year, the Watauga Tar Heel Leagues 8U All-Stars softball team proudly nabbed a silver finish in their district on June 29.

Raylin Sherwood 8U hit

Watauga 8U’s Raylin Sherwood connects squarely with a ball during the 2023 THL 8U District 2 Tournament in Jefferson, N.C.

“This is a group that we’re going to see continue to progress and represent this county,” said 8U head coach Shelli McGinnis. “We have a lot of supportive parents who are very much on board with watching this program help these girls grow.”

Sadie Earp diving catch

A diving catch made by Sadie Earp during the THL District 2 tournament.
Kenlea Brown jumping catch

Watauga 8U’s third baseman Kenlea Brown (center) makes a jumping catch while pitcher Jada Johnson (left) and shortstop Sadie Earp (right) look on.
  

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.