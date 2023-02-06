Lauren Patterson 100 butterfly

Lauren Patterson set a conference record in the 100 yard butterfly event, with a time of 57.15.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

WAXHAW, N.C. — Members of the Watauga High School swim team attended the NC 4A West Regionals meet on Saturday, Feb. 4, with several Pioneers posting seasonal and personal best times at the competition.

Maggie Cheves (So.), Lauren Patterson (Jr.) and Virginia St. Clair (Sr.) all set personal records at the meet. 

