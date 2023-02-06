WAXHAW, N.C. — Members of the Watauga High School swim team attended the NC 4A West Regionals meet on Saturday, Feb. 4, with several Pioneers posting seasonal and personal best times at the competition.
Maggie Cheves (So.), Lauren Patterson (Jr.) and Virginia St. Clair (Sr.) all set personal records at the meet.
Cheves set PRs in both the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard backstroke, Patterson hit a PR in the 100 yard backstroke — breaking her own school record in the process — and St. Clair set her PR in the 100 yard freestyle event.
Patterson's times in the 100 yard butterfly and the 100 yard backstroke placed her in 4th and 8th places respectively, both good enough to qualify out of regionals for the individual 4A North Carolina states-level meet.
Elsewhere, season-best times were set by both the boys' 200 freestyle and girls' 200 freestyle relay teams, as well as the girls' 400 freestyle relay squad.
The Pioneer athletes on those various PR-setting relay teams were: Michael Makdad (Fr.), Levi Temple (Sr.), Paul Gamiel (So.), Ryan Wood (Jr.), Lola Herring (So.), Athena Elliot (Fr.) as well as the aforementioned Cheves, Patterson and St. Clair.
Although the Watauga swimmers were showcasing a series of peak performances, the girls' squad landed in 11th out of 22 schools, while the boys' team did not place in the top 22 in their section of the regionals meet.
Looking past the comparisons to other schools, Pioneers swim team head coach David Gragg was effusive in his praise of his athletes.
"We had a great regional meet. We are just in a difficult region in a tough classification," Gragg said. "I doubt many places in the country have the talent found in 4A throughout North Carolina. Just check out the 3A bracket to see how well St. Stephens did, and we beat them during the season."
The season has been a long one, with ebbs and flows, ups and downs. Gragg knows that sometimes athletes have off-nights, and that at other times, tweaks need to be made.
"We modified some of the male relays to cover some defects after the conference meet," Gragg said. "All of our athletes worked hard to get to this point, and I am proud of their accomplishments."
Patterson was the lone Pioneer to advance out of the 4A West regionals, and she will participate in the NC 4A States-level meet on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10 at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, NC.
Scores - Girls 4A NC West Regionals
1. Myers Park — 341
2. Charlotte Catholic — 316
3. Providence — 256
4. Marvin Ridge — 251
5. WA Hough — 194
6. Ardrey Kell — 161
7. Cuthbertson — 141.5
8. South Mecklenburg — 133
9. Lake Norman — 131
10. Weddington — 121
11. Watauga — 55
12. Hopewell — 49
13. TC Roberson — 48
14. Asheville — 35
14. East Mecklenburg — 35
16. Cox Mill — 29
17. Porter Ridge — 11
18. South Iredell — 6
18. West Cabarrus — 6
20. Sun Valley — 4.5
21. Mallard Creek — 1
Event 1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
12 WATAUGA 1:56.17 10
1) Lola Herring SO 2) Lauren Patterson JR
3) Athena Elliott FR 4) Virginia St. Clair SR
Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
23 WATAUGA 1:55.81
1) Ryan Wood JR 2) Trathan Gragg SO
3) Michael Makdad FR 4) Levi Temple SR
Event 5 Girls 200 Yard IM
21 Maggie Cheves SO WATAUGA 2:16.56
Event 11 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
4 Lauren Patterson JR WATAUGA 56.86 15
Event 13 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
12 Virginia St. Clair SR WATAUGA 55.36 5
Event 17 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
13 WATAUGA 1:43.58 8
1) Lauren Patterson JR 2) Athena Elliott FR
3) Maggie Cheves SO 4) Virginia St. Clair SR
Event 17 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
22 WATAUGA 1:40.48
1) Michael Makdad FR 2) Levi Temple SR
3) Paul Gamiel SO 4) Ryan Wood JR
Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
8 Lauren Patterson JR WATAUGA 57.08 11
22 Maggie Cheves SO WATAUGA 1:00.76
Event 23 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
14 WATAUGA 3:54.46 6
1) Maggie Cheves SO 2) Lola Herring SO
3) Athena Elliott FR 4) Virginia St. Clair SR
Event 24 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
23 WATAUGA 3:49.84
1) Ryan Wood JR 2) Trathan Gragg SO
3) Paul Gamiel SO 4) Michael Makdad FR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.