VALDESE — The Watauga girls’ swim team took home two victories, one each against Maiden and another against Freedom on Dec. 12.
Watauga outscored Maiden 106-27 and Freedom 98-51.
The Pioneers won several events, including two by Greta Klein. She won the 500-meter freestyle with a time of 6:06.26 and the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:07.12.
Kylah Jackson won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:18.61. Lindsey Whitehead-Price finished second with a time of 2:27.01.
Olivia Nicklaw led a top-four Watauga finish in the 50-freestyle. Nicklaw won the event with a time of 26.89 seconds. Virginia St. Clair was second with a time of 27.84 and Lindsey Williams was third with a time of 28.14. Belle Temple was fourth with a time of 29.00.
Temple won the 100-butterfly with a time of 1:11.69. Nora Williams was second with a time of 1:13.69 and St. Clair was second in the 100-freestyle with a time of 1:01.52.
Jackson was third with a time of 1:04.15 and Whitehead-Price was fourth with a time of 1:07.42. Arielle Griffin was fifth with a time of 1:07.77 and Josie Herring was sixth with a time of 1:08.71.
Lindsey Williams was second in the backstroke with a time of 1:08.70 and Herring was fourth with a time of 1:16.45. Lindsay Scott was second with a time of 1:28.71.
Watauga’s 200-freestyle relay, comprised of Nicklaw, Temple, Jackson and St. Clair won with a time of 1:56.22. The Watauga team of Scott, Sara Ott, Nora Williams and Whitehead-Price was second with a time of 2:04.60.
Watauga’s 400-freestyle relay team comprised of Lindsey Williams, Jackson, St. Clair and Klein won the event with a time of 4:22.27.
Watauga boys
VALDESE — The Watauga boys’ swim team beat Maiden 81-25 and lost to Freedom 90-57 Dec. 12.
Henryk Kosmala won two events for the Pioneers. Kosmala won the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 23.42 and the 100-meter freestyle with a time 53.45.
Watauga’s Reid Triplett finished second in the 100-freestyle with a time of 1:05.42. Triplett also finished second in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:18.80.
Watauga’s Arden Jackson took second in the 500-freestyle with a time 7:53.31. Lewis Sellars was third in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:22.81 and was fourth in the 50-freestyle with a time of 27.75.
Levi temple finished third in the 100-butterfly with a time of 1:14.20 and was fifth in the 50-freestyle with a time of 28.26.
Watauga’s 200-freestyle relay team comprised of Triplett, Sellars, Temple and Kosmala won with a time of 1:48.13 and the Pioneers’ other team in the even comprised of Luke Hunter, Will Curtis, Victor Behrend-Martinez and Nic Stewart finished third with a time of 2:03.23.
The Watauga 400-meter relay team of Behrend-Martinez, Stewart, Jackson and Hunter finished third with a time of 5:09.06.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.