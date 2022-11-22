BOONE — The Watauga High School swim team opened their season by hosting a quad meet on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The meet featured various schools from around the area: Science Hill High School (Johnson City, TN), Jimmy C. Draughn High School (Valdese, NC) and St. Stephens High School (Hickory, NC).
Exact results cannot be reported at time of publication due to errors in the timing and scoring systems that were used for the meet. This story will be updated with results once corrected versions become available.
Head coach David Gragg was not worried about who won, but more so was encouraged by how his team performed against stiff competition.
“I knew coming in just based off of previous experiences that St Stephen’s would be strong and the Science Hill was going to be really fast,” Gragg said. “The point was to find teams in our area whose kids are — or might be — faster than my kids, to make our team have to go faster, and to teach them that this is what we’re gonna see at regionals. So that was kind of the whole gist of this whole meet. It was never really about about the score. So many events were stacked with our own kids going against each other just to see how fast can we go for relays down the road.”
“Just looking at the times from late meets last year, some of our kids are as fast, or they’re in that same range as they ended last year,” Gragg continued. “And not all of these kids swim year-round. They do do other sports and so they’re not exactly in swimming shape yet. And even the kids that are in swimming shape, they’ve gotten a lot faster or stayed within the time of some of their meets (from last season).”
Gragg ended with, “One last thing I want to mention, typically this facility closes a little bit earlier than we ended tonight. I’m very appreciative of this community here, the aquatics director, and the Director and the Assistant Director of these facilities. Some of them are newer to working with swim events and being newer to Boone. Them embracing the team was very appreciated because it is one of those things, sometimes we’re the elephant in the room. We’ve got a lot of kids, we take a lot of space, I know how much work it can be.”
Despite the unknown quantities of the exact results, the Pioneers knew that they had performed very well in nearly all events, and had certainly won many of them. As such, there was a jubilant attitude amongst the squad as they milled about after the meet ended, and the opposing teams headed back to their buses.
On Watauga’s girl’s team, Lola Herring was excited about how her team had performed.
“It was pretty exciting,” Herring said with a grin. “I’ve never swam against teams that fast in high school season. So it was pretty good to see what competition we’re gonna have this season and what training we’re gonna need to do to get ready for that. I think we were pretty well prepared as a team in general, but there’s things we can improve on. But overall, it’s pretty good. It was good to be racing against some fast people like tonight.”
For the boy’s squad, Paul Gamiel felt reassured by the team’s performance, and looks forward to how he can personally improve.
“We do have a lot of new swimmers and I think it’s good to have the new people go up against hard people on good teams,” Gamiel said. “As for me personally, I really liked doing 100 yard breaststroke. Because last year I kept getting better and better. And I did just (set a personal record) on this first meet, so now I’m just wondering how it will go from here.”
The next meet for the Watauga squad is on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will be held at the Wilkes County YMCA. Conference rivals Alexander Central and South Caldwell are both scheduled to race at that meet. Start time is scheduled for 5 p.m.
