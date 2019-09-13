BOONE — On the scoreboard the Watauga volleyball team didn’t seem to have a tough time with visiting South Iredell.
The Pioneers claimed a 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 victory over South Iredell at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Sept. 12, but the Vikings did not make it easy. The two battled for nearly every point like it was a playoff match with the end of the season in sight.
There were two points featuring remarkable blocked shots, equally impressive saves from those blocks and some digs off some kill attempts that looked like they would score points, but didn’t.
South Iredell won the point in the second set and Watauga won the point in the third.
“We were both very scrappy teams,” Watauga setter Brelyn Sturgill said. “You never want the ball to fall, because that’s obviously giving them the point and they don’t want to do that either. Being scrappy is just part of the game.”
Watauga improved to 10-0 this season. The Pioneers won their 40th straight regular-season game, a streak that goes back to 2017.
Sturgill did her part by handing out 40 assists and coming up with five digs defensively. She also blocked two shots.
Watauga libero Chloe Baldwin finished with 12 digs, and both Caroline Farthing and Rebekah Farthing added nine digs each. Rebekah Farthing was second on the team with 14 kills, while Brooke Byrd led the Pioneers with 19 kills. Tegan Allan also had six blocks defensively.
“It was a good match,” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said. “There were a lot of rallies, long rallies, where people made good plays, knocked the ball up and kept it in play.”
Watauga built big leads in the first two sets, but South Iredell (8-2) never let the Pioneers get too comfortable with any lead until the set was over. Watauga opened a 7-3 lead in the first set and increased it to 19-11.
South Iredell closed to 21-15, but Watauga went on a 4-3 burst capped by a Sturgill kill to end the set.
Watauga also took a 9-3 in the second set, but the Vikings never trailed by more than six points. South Iredell pulled to 20-16 on a remarkable point that saw both teams save points with diving digs and quick plays along the net. Watauga regrouped and went on a 5-0 run to close out the set.
“Watauga’s got some great defense,” South Iredell coach Megan Skouby said. “That was just good volleyball to watch. It’s fun when it happens when everyone is doing the small things and it’s beautiful when things come together.”
Watauga never led the third set by more than five points until South Iredell closed to within 22-20. The Pioneers captured the final three points with Rebekah Farthing scoring the final kill of the match.
Watauga continued its march through its schedule. The Pioneers have lost just two sets this season, and continues their Northwestern Conference slate Sept. 16 at home against South Caldwell.
