ASHEVILLE — Watauga volleyball swept No. 2 T.C. Roberson 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 30-28) in Asheville to advance to the final four of the 4A conference.
The No. 3 Pioneers will take on No. 1 Ardrey Kell for a chance to be in the 4A state championship game.
This story will be updated with photos and more information.
