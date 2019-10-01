BOONE — The Watauga girls’ middle school cross-country team captured a victory in the High Country Cross-Country Classic held at the Watauga High School course on Sept. 29.
Watauga finished with 21 points, while Tailwind Track was second with 48 points. East McDowell Middle School was third with 80 points and West McDowell was fourth with 83.
Rachel Cathey won the event with a time of 13 minutes 36.06 seconds. Cathey was the only runner to finish the 3.2K-course faster than 14 minutes.
Watauga’s Sydney Cate Townsend finished sixth overall with a tie of 15:31.35. Sydney Moretz was eighth overall with a time of 15:34.32 and Maggie Skene was 11th with a time of 16:37.81.
Watauga’s Sydney Collie finished 17th with a time of 17:10.66, Sarah Fredenburg was 18th with a time of 17:15.50 and Anna Norris finished 19th with a time of 17:22.53. Bailey Collins clocked a time of 17:24.96 for Watauga.
The Watauga boys’ middle school team also won its division by finishing with 23 points. Grace Academy was second with 40 points, while West McDowell was third with 105 points. Ashe County was fourth with 109 points and Tailwind Track was fifth with 110 points.
Will Bradbury won the boys’ event with a time of 12:30.62. Collin Anderson was third with a time of 12:35.30, Calvin Zwetslloot was fourth with a time of 12:35 30, Dury Womack was seventh with a time of 14:18.81 and Alex Gremmell finished eighth with a time of 14:19.03. Jonah Norris was 13th with a time of 14:52.92 and Elijah Healy was 14th overall with a time of 14:53.69. Sam Nystrom finished 22nd with a time of 15:19.21.
