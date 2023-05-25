Lade Oguntoyinbo relay

Lade Oguntoyinbo runs in the boys 4x200 meter relay on Saturday, May 13 in the 4A West Regionals at Watauga High School.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — Watauga Pioneer athletes and coaches racked up 77 Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference awards across seven different spring sports teams.

The Watauga track and field teams, girls' soccer, baseball, softball, boys' tennis and boys' golf teams collectively had 70 different athletes named as either an All-Conference or Honorable Mention selection, which were announced on Wednesday, May 24. 

Sam Nixon 1600 run at regionals

Sam Nixon runs in the boys' 1600-meter race on May 13 in the NCHSAA 4A West Region Track and Field meet. Nixon was named as one of two 2023 Northwest Conference 'Co-Runners of the Year,' partially off the back of the conference finals performances that propelled him to regionals.
Katie Durham free kick

Katie Durham fires in a free kick from the edge of the 18-yard box during Watauga's 2-0 win over the Southwest Guilford Cowboys on May 15.
Neely slam shot

Steele Neely slams a shot in the NWC tournament singles final on Tuesday, April 25.
Neff at Morrison signing

Watauga track and field head coach Michael Neff speaks at senior Grant Morrison's collegiate signing ceremony on Friday, May 5.
Klay Anderson tee off Cedar Rock

Watauga boys' golf head coach Klay Anderson tees off from hole No. 15 at Cedar Rock Country Club.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.