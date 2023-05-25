BOONE — Watauga Pioneer athletes and coaches racked up 77 Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference awards across seven different spring sports teams.
The Watauga track and field teams, girls' soccer, baseball, softball, boys' tennis and boys' golf teams collectively had 70 different athletes named as either an All-Conference or Honorable Mention selection, which were announced on Wednesday, May 24.
Four Pioneers went the extra mile this season, being recognized with individual awards by the NWC — Lade Oguntoyinbo, Sam Nixon, Katie Durham and Steele Neely were singled out for particularly noteworthy performances by the conference committee.
Oguntoyinbo was chosen as the Northwestern Conference Track and Field Athlete of the Year after grabbing gold in the boys' 200-meter dash (with a time of 24.01) and silver in the 200-meter dash (11.60) at the NWC conference finals on May 3. Additionally, Oguntoyinbo was part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relays teams, helping those squads record two more first-place wins.
Fellow Watauga harrier Nixon was named one of two Co-Runners of the Year after grabbing a pair of individual gold-medal finishes in the 800-meter (2:07.21) and the 1,600-meter (5:00.37) runs at the NWC conference finals. Nixon was also a member of the boys' 4x800 relay team that landed the top spot for Watauga at the conference meet with a team time of 8:54.65.
Durham received the Player of the Year award for girls' soccer — heavily driven by a remarkable 27 goals and 12 assists that the junior notched this spring. Durham helped power Watauga to being conference champions — the first solitary banner for the Pioneers in recent memory after the team shared the title on four occasions over the previous six seasons.
In boys tennis, Neely also got the nod for Player of the Year after going 11-0 in singles in conference play — including pivotal match points provided in wins against rivals South Caldwell and Hibriten, whom each pushed Watauga to the brink in contests this year. Neely also went 4-1 during doubles matches — all against South Caldwell or Hibriten — proving to be a tremendous help to clinch the title in his senior season.
Additionally, Watauga had three Coach of the Year awards this spring — two went to head coach Michael Neff in both boys and girls track, while Pioneer boy's golf head coach Klay Anderson also received the honor.
Watauga spring varsity girls' and boys' lacrosse team conference awards will be announced separately, as those two squads are not a member of the NWC but instead are part of the Mountain Foothills Conference.
Though it may seem as if Watauga athletes are showered with awards and nominations regularly, the remarkable consistency of this crop of talent is to be lauded — and apparently, the NWC awards committee agrees.
Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference
2023 Girls’ Track
- Champions - Watauga
- Athlete of the Year - Emmi Cheek - Ashe
- Runner of the Year - Katie Deacon - Freedom
- Field Athlete of the Year - Jada Brown - Hibriten
- Coach of the Year - Michael Neff - Watauga
All-Conference (Watauga only)
- Olivia Kop
- Kaityn Darner
- Gwendolyn Anderson
- Sadie Buchanan
- Olivia Foskey
- Lily Stough
- Olivia Burroughs
- Emma Martin
- Emma Pastusic
- Hadleigh Windish
- Sophia Kop
- Caroline Beach Verhey
- Brianna Anderson
- Andriana Rink
- Virginia St. Clair
Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference
2023 Boys’ Track
- Champions - Watauga
- Athlete of the Year - Lade Oguntoyinbo - Watauga
- Co-Runner of the Year - Sam Nixon - Watauga
- Co-Runner of the Year - Rylan Sedlacek - Hibriten
- Field Athlete of the Year - Kellun Triplett - Alexander
- Coach of the Year - Michael Neff - Watauga
All-Conference (Watauga only)
- Lade Oguntoyinbo
- Davis Hunt
- Matthew Leon
- Jakob Crosswell
- Sam Nixon
- Elliott Taft
- Josiah Railey
- Clayo Kulcyk
- Luke Wilson
- Carson Gunnell-Beck
- Jonathan Lutabingwa
- Eli Bailey
- Nyle Peays
- Trey Thompson
- Grant Morrison
- Klaus Best
- Alex Gremmell
- Micah Duvall
- Jonah Norris
- Curtis Sevensky
Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference
2023 Girls’ Soccer
- Champions - Watauga
- Player of the Year - Katie Durham - Watauga
- Co-Offensive Player of the Year - Abby Kidder - Hibriten
- Co-Offensive Player of the Year - Lexie Dawson - Ashe
- Defensive Player of the Year - Rylee Conard - Hibriten
- Coach of the Year - Wayne Cable - Ashe County
All-Conference (Watauga only)
- Katie Durham
- Maya Nelson
- Samantha Bertrand
- Sydnee Bryant
- Abby Hemp
- Lucy Willis
- Georgia Parker
- Morgan Flynt
- Kate Sears
Honorable Mention (Watauga only)
- Rylee Mitchell
- Ellee Bishop
Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference
2023 Baseball
- Champions - Alexander Central
- Player of the Year - Mason Raising - South Caldwell
- Co-Pitcher of the Year - Maddox Jack - Alexander Central
- Co-Pitcher of the Year - Caleb Williams - Alexander Central
- Coach of the Year - Pete Hardee - Alexander Central
All-Conference (Watauga only)
- Jacob Dilley
- Tristan Salinas
- Cooper Riddle
- Maddox Greene
- Johnny Ray
- JT Cook
- Jameson Hodges
Honorable Mention (Watauga only)
- Cooper Critcher
Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference
2023 Softball
- Co-Champions - Alexander Central and South Caldwell
- Player of the Year - Kadie Becker - South Caldwell
- Pitcher of the Year - Laney Wike - Alexander Central
- Coach of the Year - Justin Wood - Ashe County
All-Conference (Watauga only)
- Kara Brooks
- Jordin Greene
- Chloe Wilson
Honorable Mention (Watauga only)
- Katie Jo Matheson
- Dagan Newsome
Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference
2023 Boys’ Tennis
- Champions - Watauga (via tiebreak match)
- Player of the Year - Steele Neely - Watauga
- Coach of the Year - Travis Richardson - Ashe County
All-Conference (Watauga only)
- Steele Neely
- Cody Talton
- Bryant Carroll
- Jaxon Marsh
- Sullivan Trexler
Honorable Mention (Watauga only)
- Stryker Ward
- Harrison Gantt
Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference
2023 Boys' Golf
- Champions - Freedom
- Player of the Year - Alex Bock - Freedom
- Coach of the Year - Klay Anderson - Watauga
All-Conference (Watauga only)
- Jake Warren
- Colin Phelps
- Paul Taylor
