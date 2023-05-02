BOONE — Under cloud-filled skies, the Watauga County Parks and Recreation department held the Spring Special Olympics on Thursday, April 27.
Despite the cloudy forecast, the rain held off for the majority of the games with sprinkles only coming at the end of the proceedings.
At the start of the event, local businessman David Scott operated as the Master of Ceremonies where he welcomed participants, friends, family and fans to the Spring Games.
Scott then introduced athletes and coaches from the various organizations and delegations in attendance — Hardin Park School, Cove Creek School, Watauga High School, Watauga Opportunities and Residential Health Associates Health Services Deep Gap.
Special thanks were given to local law enforcement and medical staff on standby, and then the national anthem was played.
Local athlete Amber Hudson — affectionately known as “Little Amber” — then came to the podium to lead the attendees in a recitation of the Special Olympics Athlete’s Oath — “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
Following Hudson, WCPR staff member Holly Gates delivered the Official’s Oath, then officer Petey Hausley delivered the Coach’s Oath.
Up next, WCPR assistant director Keron Poteat expressed gratitude to App State track coach John Weaver and several collegiate track athletes for volunteering to assist in timing and finish line duties. Poteat also thanked local volunteers, including Julia “DJ Jazzy J” Moretz for “making these games come alive through music and projection.”
Poteat then presented a pair of annual awards — the Marilyn Award and the Stacey’s Smile Award.
The Marilyn Award is dedicated in memory of Marilyn Sturgill, a Watauga resident who was heavily involved in Special Olympics and special education programs prior to her departure in 2012.
This year marked the 10th annual Marilyn Award, and it was bestowed upon Cindy Barr — an exceptional education teacher at Hardin Park School.
“I can’t remember a time when she wasn’t involved with Special Olympics,” Poteat said of Barr. “Sometimes she acts as a mom, sometimes as a coach. More often, though, as a teacher, and always as a friend.”
Poteat then presented the Stacey’s Smile Award, in honor of Stacey Critcher, a decorated 19-year local participant in Special Olympics before her passing in 2021.
The 2023 Stacey’s Smile Award went to Ricky Corley, who bounded forward to accept it with an energy that brought smiles to the reminiscing crowd.
“If you have been involved in Watauga County Special Olympics in any way, you have to know (Corley),” Poteat said. “He is one of the happiest athletes you will ever have the pleasure of meeting. It may sound cliché but it is true — simply put, he spreads joy.”
After Poteat wrapped up, the ceremonial torch was brought in to light the cauldron, passed down the line of volunteers.
Standing at the end of the line were members of the Reed family — Special Olympics athlete AJ Reed, Watauga County Sheriff’s Officer Matt Reed and their mother, Kathy Reed. The three stood ready to commemorate the late Captain Al Reed — a 27-year veteran of the WCSO and a supporter of the Special Olympics for nearly 40 years.
After AJ and Matt Reed together lit the cauldron, Watauga County Commissioner Larry Turnbow declared the official opening of the Spring Games.
Throughout the rest of the the day, athletes strove and competed in seven different events — track and field, adaptive athletics, powerlifting, swimming, volleyball, softball throw and bocce.
A full account of 131 all participants is listed below.
Watauga County Special Olympics
2023 Sports Participant Rosters
TRACK AND FIELD (including softball throw)
Alan Garcia-Rodriguez, Anita Blevins, Arianna Wadas, Austyn Norris, Barrett Myers, Bernie Resendiz, Beth Haworth, Brandon Fitts ,Brenda Ivey, Carla Swain, Carolyn Pressly, Charles Rodgers, Clint Miller, Cody Hicks, Conner McNaney, Cora Rosenbalm, Dalton Hudson, David Dombrowski, Donna Eller, Dylan Hudson, Elijah Fitts, Ellabree Gowdy, Ellie Fielland, Elliott Bennett, Eric Stevens, Ethan Love, Ezekiel Whigham, Gracee Isaacs, Henry Hollar, Holland Edmisten, Isaac Harmon, Isaiah Borkowski, Israel Taylor, Jack Brunner, Jacob Moore, Jade Bell, Jameel Bumpass, Jesse Depp. John Schweinsberg, Juli Whitesides, Kalijah Perry, Karen Hendrix, Katie Holdcroft, Kusal Werrsinghe, Laura Nelson, Lila Stern, Lily Mott, Lisa Church, Maci Hayslett, Makayla Aparicio, Marcos Estrada, Matthias Hall, Max Ciany, Maya Depp, Michelle Huffman, Nathan Barker, Nathan Slaughter, Payton Woodring, Peter Milner, Robbie Taylor, Rosie Jones, Sandy Steele, Sarah Ackerman, Sophia Wadas, Stephanie Silver, Steven Mendoza, Tiffany Walls, Winkler Abrams, Yandiel Vazquez de Jesus and Yordany Lopez Mendez.
ADAPTIVE ATHLETICS
Amy McNulty, Ann Winkler, Chris Hunter, Cody Ellis, Daniel Presnell, David Lambert, Dylan Reaves, Emily Blake, Glenda Venable, Herman Blevins, Jack Linney, James Cleary, Jeremy Greene, Jonathan Curtis, Kathy Cox, Laddie Benge, Lee Smith, Liliana Arana, Lisa Bowers, Lisa Oliver, Luke Spond, Matthew Nichols, Michael Lively, Michael Murphy, Mike Pitts, Shannon Johnson, Steve Johnson, Teresa Moore, TJ Bates-Ramos, Wayne O’Sullivan and William BJ Plowman.
BOCCE
AJ Reed, Arthur Poole, Ava Trivette, Avery Corell, Bradley Church, Brant Miller, Carlos McCurdy, Charles Fuller, Danielle Makdad, Greg McCann, Hope Brown, Paul Millsaps, Ronnie Snyder, Shannon Quinlan, and William Shelton.
VOLLEYBALL
Adriana Barker, Amber Hudson, Andrew Bryan, Elizabeth Presnell, Erin Lang, Isaiah Stratton, Ricky Corley, Trenton D’Agostino, and Victoria Houle.
SWIMMING
Avee Huffman, Clay Williamson, Karen DeHart and Matthew Mast.
