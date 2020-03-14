TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central softball team scored seven runs in the first inning and claimed a 13-3 win over visiting Watauga in a Northwestern Conference game on March 13.
Watauga seemed ready for Alexander Central, which has built one of the top softball programs in North Carolina. Watauga scored two runs in the first inning, but Alexander Central match that with a seven-run output.
Marlie Stilwell led the game off with a walk and Taylor Replogle singled. Both scored runs on an RBI from Grace Presnell single and a sacrifice bunt by Linley Garwood.
Watauga’s offense did not produce much afterward. Watauga finished with three hits, once each from Mattie Smith in the second inning and Katie O’Bryan in the fifth inning. O’Brian also scored a run in the fifth inning.
Alexander Central added two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Cougars sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth inning when they had seven hits. Price scored three runs for the Cougars, who also got two runs from four different players.
Alexander Central also finished with 14 hits.
Watauga (0-6, 0–2 NWC) may not play again since prep athletics were suspended until April 6 by the NCHSAA. Alexander Central improved to 6-0, 1-0 in the NWC
