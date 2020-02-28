BOONE — Each season, the Watauga softball team faces a difficult schedule within its own conference.
The Northwestern Conference is home to the 2019 state 4-A champion South Caldwell and 2018 3-A state champion and longtime powerhouse Alexander Central.
Watauga coach April Yandle also faces the potential disadvantage of bringing a young team to the 2020 season. The Pioneers will not have 2019 ace pitcher Jada Wilson, who has graduated, and returns just two seniors.
Those seniors, shortstop Marlie Stilwell and second baseman Taylor Lipford, led the Pioneers into their first game, a road showdown with Patton March 2. Watauga gets three non-conference games before opening the NWC season at home against South Caldwell on March 10.
After playing at Patton, a team that went 8-15 in 2019, the Pioneers face West Caldwell two days later and then play at Draughn on March 5.
Looming on March 10 is a home game against South Caldwell.
“The past couple of seasons, we know South, Alexander Central and McDowell are the top three dogs in the conference,” Watauga coach April Yandle said. “The other teams in our conference — they may not look like that of an intimidating team, but they’ve beaten us. In the past, we’ve shown glimpses of games or innings that we can hang with anybody and I want my girls to come in with that confidence every pitch of the game.”
Having solid pitching always helps with that confidence. A pair of sophomores, Grace Presnell and Elizabeth “Bug” Noble, take over the pitching duties. Both saw time in the circle on the varsity in 2019 and both have the confidence of Yandle when it comes to getting opponents out.
“Every pitcher brings something different to the team,” Yandle said. “Losing Jada — we’ll miss her and we wish nothing but the best for her. You’re not going to replace her, but we’ve got two sophomores and they double-rostered for us last year. They didn’t get tons of innings last year because Jada was so dominant, but I can tell you that after working with them, you can tell they both put a lot of work in the offseason to get better.”
The rest of the roster returns intact. Stilwell, a four-year starter, signed a letter of intent to play at Belmont Abbey on Feb. 25 and Lipford has played next to Stilwell for three seasons.
Watauga also must replace third-baseman Sam Reese.
Yandle said Presnell, when not pitching, will play third base. Katie O’Brien is the likely first baseman, but she also may play third base.
“That’s definitely a hole in the lineup,” Yandle said. “We’ve tried different girls and we’ve tried different combinations to figure out who will take that over.”
Linley Garwood and Katie Willingham are competing to see who will be the catcher for the Pioneers. Gracie Proffit, Taylor Replogle and Mattie Smith and Willingham are expected to fill in the outfield positions.
The rest of the lineup includes experienced underclassmen and a handful of players who were on the junior varsity team last year. Yandle hopes they can continue to grow athletically and mentally.
“I’m excited that this group of girls get to play together so much,” Yandle said. “We have a very strong junior class in talent and numbers. With our two pitchers being 10th graders, it will be cool to see how they come together and grow as a team.”
