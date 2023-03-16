BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball team emerged victorious, 14-13 in an end-to-end slugfest with the Alleghany Trojans on Wednesday, March 15.
The win sends the Pioneers (3-3) back up to a .500 record, although the Trojans (0-7) made an effort to steal the win late in their attempt to earn their first win of the season.
Starting Watauga pitcher Katie Jo Matheson (So.) opened the afternoon on top of the mound for the Pioneers, and started by striking out the first two batters at the plate. The third Alleghany slugger sent a grounder to shortstop Julie Matheson (So.), who flung it to first baseman Kara Brooks (Jr.) for the three-up, three-down inning.
The Pioneers had six at-bats in the bottom of the first inning with three runners scoring — Dagan Newsome (Jr.), Jordin Greene (So.) and Chloe Wilson (So.). Brooks and Wilson each had an RBI, while Wilson took home on an error to make it 3-0.
"We had good pitching early," Greene said. "We were just making outs when needed. And when they did get hits, often they just hit it where we were and we made those outs."
In the top of the second, Alleghany's Ava Busic got on base with a double and made it home after a wild pitch. In the bottom of the inning the Trojans fielded well to keep the margin at 3-1.
At the start of the third, Matheson struck out another Trojan and, a few minutes later, Newsome caught a fly ball for the last out.
From the bottom of the third inning, Watauga went on a tear and scored nine times. Greene got on base with a single and stole second and third before a passed ball let her reach home plate. Brooks and Wilson were walked, and later batted-in by Lilli Taylor (Jr.) and Julie Matheson respectively.
Katie Matheson batted in Taylor, and then Elizabeth Watson (So.) popped a double to send the other Matheson in. Rilea Wike (Sr.), Greene and Wilson all each sent another teammate home with their hits, with Wilson's smack registering her second double of the game. In all the Pioneers scored 9 runs, to latch on a commanding 12-1 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Watauga switched up pitchers and Alleghany started to capitalize on their at-bats. A series of walks, hit-by-pitches and singles allowed the Trojans to score their own nine-run tally, before Katie Matheson was installed back on the hill.
Although Watauga scored another run in the bottom of the inning, Alleghany had clawed back to a 13-10 scoreline.
A scoreless fifth inning followed before the Trojans scored again in the top of the sixth.
"Communication helps a lot when you're out there pitching," Katie Matheson said. "Like if I'm down 3-0 in the count, I'll hear my outfield and infield cheering me on and it gives me confidence."
The bottom of the sixth saw Julie Matheson notch her third run of the night after Wike batted her in to set a 14-11 advantage.
Alleghany needed to score three runs of their own to force a continuance of the game, and nearly did so.
Brooks fielded a grounder at first base to make the opening out, but Trojan freshman duo Carly Rudie and Lila Williams each singled, and a few fielding errors later allowed them both to make it home, closing the gap to 14-13.
Alleghany's Cici Annas was tagged out at second and then Busic was back up to bat for the Trojans. Busic dinged the ball deep to centre-left field, where Newsome and Wike each tracked the ball.
The two Watauga outfielders both hustled for the ball but neither called the other off from the fly ball. The duo collided, but Newsome's glove just nipped in front of Wike to catch the fly ball for the game-sealing out. Wike re-injured her knee on the play.
"One of the things that they talked about in the huddle," said head coach April Yandle, "that they took ownership of was communication. We're getting better on it, and I did compliment on talking when doing a good pitch or celebrating each other making a play, but in the middle of the play, there's not much going on and that needs to change."
Up next for the Pioneers will be powerhouse South Caldwell (5-1) in the conference season opener on Tuesday, March 21, away in Hudson, NC at 6:30 p.m.
March 15 — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H
Alleghany 0 1 0 9 0 1 2 13
Watauga 3 0 9 1 0 1 - 14
