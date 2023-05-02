Rilea Wike at bat versus the Ashe County Huskies on Wednesday, April 26. Wike is the lone senior on the 2023 squad, having been a faithful and industrious athlete through COVID-shortened and cancelled season.
BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball squad wrapped up their regular season on Wednesday, April 26, with a 21-3 to the Ashe County Huskies.
It was senior night for the team as well, and the players readied for the departure of the lone senior on the team — Rilea Wike.
It was a run-filled first inning, as the Pioneers (7-12, 3-7 Northwest Conference) scored three times in the bottom of the opening period. That still meant that Watauga trailed the Huskies (12-5, 6-4 NWC) after Ashe had tallied five runs.
Dagan Newsome (Jr.), Chloe Wilson (So.) and Jordin Greene (So.) provided what would prove to be the only runs for the Pioneers on the night. Greene also had two RBIs to send her teammates to safety, while Julie Matheson batted-in Greene for the remaining RBI.
A scoreless second inning followed before Ashe pulled away with seven runs in the third and then built upon that in the fourth, run-ruling Watauga 21-3 by the end of the fifth inning.
For the evening's senior night ceremony, Wike was escorted by her mother Darcy Coffey, father Alan Wike and step-mother Michelle Wike.
Wike has played in the outfield for four years at Watauga, spending three of them on the varsity squad. She has been a captain over the last two seasons.
"The energy of this team is so great, and everyone is very welcoming," Wike said. "I've played this sport for a long time, so it's always going to be in my heart a little bit."
Wike described doing lip sync battles as her favorite memory on the team, and also had some advice for her teammates after she graduates.
"Thank you for being the best and being there for me through ups and downs," Wike said. "Always work hard and keep your head up even when you doubt yourself. No matter what people say or what you hear during a game, remind yourself what a great player you are."
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.