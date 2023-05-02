BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers softball squad wrapped up their regular season on Wednesday, April 26, with a 21-3 to the Ashe County Huskies.

Katie Jo Matheson pitch

Katie Jo Matheson pitches during Wednesday's contest against Ashe County.

It was senior night for the team as well, and the players readied for the departure of the lone senior on the team — Rilea Wike.

Chloe Wilson swing

Chloe Wilson takes a swing during a game against the Ashe County Huskies on Wednesday, April 26.
Wike at bat vs Ashe

Rilea Wike at bat versus the Ashe County Huskies on Wednesday, April 26. Wike is the lone senior on the 2023 squad, having been a faithful and industrious athlete through COVID-shortened and cancelled season.

