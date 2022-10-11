WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday, Oct. 10, the Watauga High School varsity soccer team traveled up to visit the Huskies of Ashe County for a conference match to help solidify the Pioneers position in the NC NW 3A/4A standings.
The Huskies (8-6-3, 0-3-2 conference) came into the game with a better overall record than the Pioneers (5-8-1, 3-1) but Ashe had faced decidedly easier non-conference opposition, for the most part. Perhaps that early season preparation was the deciding factor between the two teams this night.
Watauga (190th in NC) was the 4th best ranked team that Ashe County has played thus far; conversely, out of the 14 squads the Pioneers have played this year, the Huskies (226th in NC) are the ranked lower than 11 of them.
This season, Watauga has usually been able to rely on a stiff and unyielding defense, only losing by a margin of one goal on two occasions — including against several teams ranked in the top 100 teams in North Carolina.
The game against Ashe County was only the third time all season that Watauga has scored more than one goal.
Coming into halftime, the score was tied at 1-1. In the second half, the Huskies managed to slot home another shot past Watauga goalkeeper Kyle Painter, but the boys up front tacked on two more themselves, thus equaling the teams season-best tally of three goals in one game. Watauga clung onto their narrow one goal lead to walk away with the 3-2 victory.
The win places Watauga into second place in the standings, when sorting by conference record. The current NC NW 3A/4A standings (win-loss-draw) at the time of publication are:
Hibriten (4-1 conference)
Watauga (3-1)
South Caldwell (3-2)
Alexander Central (2-2-1)
Ashe County (0-3-2)
Freedom (0-3-1)
Watauga holds a win over conference leading Hibriten, which is Hibriten's only conference game they failed to win. The Pioneers have a strong chance to win the conference, especially considering they have that game-in-hand over the current top seed Panthers.
Head coach Josh Honeycutt will next oversee his athletes in competitive play on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in an away match against the South Caldwell Spartans (9-3-2, 3-2 conference). That game will take place in Hudson, North Carolina, with varsity start time set for 6 p.m.
