During a game that perfectly encapsulated head coach Ryan Habich’s chosen theme for the team this year — Team Resilience — Watauga found themselves down by four points at halftime, and even trailed by 10 points during the third quarter.
"Like I have said before, our team motto is 'resilience.' Having the ability to stay in a fight when faced with adversity and challenges. Maiden, with just how good they are, was absolutely a challenge," Habich said. "We got popped in the face, and we were down big. I've got to say, I have a whole lot of respect for Maiden's program and Coach Burns. He does a phenomenal job down there. And we have really enjoyed playing each other, in fact, we've already signed up to play them for two more years after this."
At halftime, Watauga trailed 12-8.
In the first half, Maiden quarterback Wesley Thompson chucked a 29 yard toss to Christopher Culliver for a touchdown early in the 1st quarter. During the second quarter, Watauga pulled off a daring hook-and-ladder play, with Maddox Greene passing to Jackson Pryor, who dropped the ball off to the streaking Will Curtis. Curtis punched in a 4 yard touchdown moments later. Maiden responded immediately afterwards with a 7-play drive capped off by a Ben Gibbs 2 yard rushing score to take the lead again before the break.
Maiden’s star wideout Culliver was a dangerous option for the Blue Devils to deploy, and provided the bulk of his team's offensive output on the evening, delivering 162 receiving yards and two touchdowns on a mere five receptions — adding one carry for 11 yards.
Coach Habich knew how significant of a threat Culliver posed coming into the game.
"Culliver is such a good player. He's a four-star wide receiver going to UNC, who got offers from just about everyone in the country," Habich said. "We had no one that could play him man-to-man by himself for the whole game. But we had guys to step up and make plays here and there."
After Culliver housed a 74-yard streak to the endzone late in the 3rd quarter, the game looked bleak for the Pioneers, whose output thus far had been relatively stymied by the Blue Devil defense. At that point in the third quarter, Maiden held a 19-8 lead over Watauga.
That narrative would soon change during the remaining 14 minutes of the game.
Although Watauga stalled on their first possession of the final frame, the Pioneer defense found a hidden well of strength and forced a three-and-out from the visitors, handing the ball over to Maddox Greene and his offense once more with the team down 11 with only 10:16 left to play.
Yet the sophomore quarterback and his teammates rose to the occasion, traversing the field in approximately four minutes and ending the drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Greene. A successful two-point conversion rush by Carlton Horine closed the gap to only three points.
After an unsuccessful onside kick attempt, the Pioneers again had to rely on their defenders to come up with a stop, and just as before, they obliged by forcing a turnover on downs after blanketing the Blue Devils. This sequence included a key solo tackle-for-loss by defensive end Morgan Henry.
Taking over at the 50-yard line, Greene engineered a comeback drive. For the second time in the game, a hook-and ladder-play was deployed, again with the pass going to wide receiver Jackson Pryor who again lateraled the ball to Will Curtis to complete the trick play. Although that gained them 25 yards, the Pioneers stumbled somewhat and found themselves stuck on 4th down with 10 yards yet to go. The ball was again on the 25-yard line and less than two minutes remained on the clock.
Despite being such a pivotal play that must have carried immense pressure, the 25-yard pass that Greene lofted toward Pryor was perfect even after Greene had experienced a very painful cramp not long beforehand in the quarter.
"It felt so bad, but I just wanted to do whatever I could to help our team win," Greene commented later.
The raucous noise of the crowd revealed their jubilation at Greene's dedication, as the touchdown pass brought Watauga ahead with less than two minutes left. A successful PAT by Grant Kight created a 4-point Watauga cushion.
And yet the Blue Devils had one more chance to respond as they took over the ball on their own 33-yard line, after the ensuing kickoff. Fortunately for the Pioneer's, on Maiden's very first play, Cole Horine perfectly tracked a deep ball heaved by Maiden QB Wesley Thompson, and collected it for a game-sealing interception.
"Yeah, I felt great, and pretty emotional. But you know, I wasn't clicking on defense personally," Horine said later. "In first half, and little bit after we came back out, I made some mental mistakes, so there at the end it felt good to get back on track and make a play."
The home team crowd exploded into ecstatic celebration at Horine's play. They had experienced quite a treat, with a come from behind victory capped off by a game-winning interception, and the fans let the Pioneers know their appreciation for the spectacle.
Team caption Isaiah Shirley may have had a helping hand in motivating his team to the win.
"What I told the guys when we were in the locker room, and we were down 12-8, I was like, 'guys, this is where we show it.' We've been talking about it all summer, all offseason. This is where you get to show resilience.' And I feel like the guys took it to heart and we saw it out on the field," Shirley said.
The Watauga pioneer varsity squad will get to show that resilience for their next game on Sept. 2, which is an away nonconference matchup against Mitchell at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are 2–0 and will look to continue their winning streaks.
Watauga 23, Maiden 19 Statistics:
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
Watauga 0 8 0 15
Maiden 6 6 7 0
1st Quarter
MAI — Culliver 29 pass from Thompson (PAT failed)
2nd Quarter
WAT — Curtis 4 run (Horine 2-pt run)
MAI — Gibbs 2 run (2-pt failed)
3rd Quarter
MAI — Culliver 74 pass from Thompson (Carson Foard kick)
4th Quarter
WAT — Greene 4 run (Horine 2-pt run)
WAT — Pryor 25 pass from Greene (Grant Kight kick)
MAIDEN / WATAUGA
Number of Plays 36 / 63
Total Offense 247 / 362
Time of Possession 17:00 / 30:49
Rushing Attempts - Yards 21 - 61 / 46 - 270
Passing Completions/Attempts 8-15 / 7-17
Passing Yards 186 / 92
Passing Touchdowns - Interceptions 2 - 1 / 1 - 0
Fumbles - Lost 0 - 0 / 1 - 0
Turnovers 1 / 0
First Downs 9 / 17
First Downs - Rushing 5 / 12
First Downs - Passing 4 / 5
First Downs - Penalties 0 / 0
Third Down Conversions/Attempts 2- (22.2%) / 5-16 (31.3%)
Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 0-1 (0%) / 2-7 (28.6%)
Penalties - Yards 3 - 25 / 5 - 40
Defensive Sacks - Yards 0 - 0 / 2 - 15
Punts - Average 4 - 35.5 / 4 - 30.3
Individual statistics:
Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
#4 Maddox Greene . 7 17 92 41.2% 1 0
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
#44 Will Curtis . 11 121 11 1
#24 Trey Thompson 7 78 11.1 0
#4 Maddox Greene . 21 68 3.2 1
#21 Cole Horine 3 5 1.7 0
#7 Carlton Horine 1 5 5 0
Team 3 -7 -2.3 0
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
#9 Jackson Pryor 4 52 13 1
#21 Cole Horine 1 19 19 0
#88 Isaiah Shirley 1 16 16 0
#44 Will Curtis . 1 5 5 0
#24 Trey Thompson 0 0 0 0
Defensive Stats
Tkl Solo Ast Sac TFL Int
#88 Isaiah Shirley 5 4 2 1 2 0
#14 Morgan Henry . 4 4 0 0 2 0
#44 Will Curtis . 3 2 2 0 0 0
#9 Jackson Pryor 3 3 0 0 0 0
#21 Cole Horine 2.5 2 1 0 0 1
#4 Maddox Greene . 2.5 2 1 0 0 0
#15 Jackson Lang . 2 1 2 0.5 0.5 0
#7 Carlton Horine 1.5 1 1 0 0 0
#72 Brody Martin . 1 1 0 0 0 0
#26 Josh Bollinger . 0.5 0 1 0.5 0.5 0
Kicking Stats
FG FGA XP Pts
#31 Grant Kight . 0 0 1 1
Punting Stats
Att Yds Avg I20
#4 Maddox Greene . 3 93 31 0
#31 Grant Kight . 1 28 28 0
Kick Return Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
#21 Cole Horine 3 77 25.7 0
#24 Trey Thompson 1 27 27 0
