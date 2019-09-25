HICKORY — The Watauga volleyball team has lost just one set during the Pioneers’ Northwestern Conference season in 2019.
That was to St. Stephens, which the Pioneers beat on Sept. 3. Watauga made sure it would not happen again.
The visiting Pioneers claimed a 25-17, 25-13, 25-15 win over St. Stephens Sept 25. Watauga (15-0, 8-0 NWC) won its 50th straight NWC match and its 44th straight regular-season match. The Pioneers continue their NWC season Sept. 30 at home against McDowell.
The Pioneers got 12 kills from senior outside hitter Brooke Byrd. Rebekah Farthing, another senior outside hitter, added eight kills, while Caroline Farthing finished with four kills. Tegan Allan had three kills and seven blocks defensively.
Watauga setter Brelyn Sturgill finished with 24 assists and three blocks. Chloe Baldwin finished with 13 digs defensively, while Caroline Farthing finished with six. Byrd added four digs and Rebekah Farthing finished with four blocks.
Junior varsity
HICKORY — Watauga’s junior varsity volleyball team took a 25-17, 25-20 victory over St. Stephens on Sept. 25. The visiting Pioneers got eight kills from Lydia Rothrock and five kills from Sadie Sharpe. Faith Watson finished with four kills and three service aces.
Sharpe, Rothrock and Watson each had three digs on defense. Watauga hosts McDowell on Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.