MORGANTON — The Watauga volleyball team swept past host Freedom 25-8, 25-12 and 25-10 in a Northwestern Conference match held at Freedom High on Oct. 2.
Watauga stays undefeated at 18-0, 9-0 in the NWC. The Pioneers have lost just one set in NWC play this year and has won 30 straight sets in their last 10 matches.
Watauga setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 36 assists for the Pioneers. Watauga outside hitter Brooke Byrd led the Pioneers with 13 kills, while fellow outside hitter Rebekah Farthing had 10 kills.
Freshman outside hitter Caroline Farthing finished with seven kills, while middle blocker Tegan Allan had five kills. Byrd and libero Chloe Baldwin each had three service aces, while Baldwin had six digs defensively. Byrd led the Pioneers with seven digs, while Caroline Farthing had three digs and three blocks along the net.
Watauga, which has won 52 straight regular season matches and 46 straight NWC matches, hosts Ashe County in a nonconference match Oct. 7. The Pioneers return to their NWC schedule Oct. 10 at South Caldwell.
WHS junior varsity
MORGANTON — Watauga’s junior varsity volleyball team claimed a 25-12, 25-17 victory over host Freedom on Oct. 2.
Sadie Sharpe finished with eight kills, while Faith Watson had four kills. Maggie Combs and Bethany Pryor each finished with three kills, and Combs had two service aces. Watauga setter Megan Patton handed out 15 assists and had two digs.
