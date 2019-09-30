BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team continued its rampage through the Northwestern Conference with a sweep over McDowell at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Sept. 30.
The Pioneers claimed the first set 25-11 and continued to roll through the Titans by winning the next two sets 25-12, 25-12.
Watauga stayed unbeaten with a 17-0 overall record 8-0 in the NWC. Watauga improved its league winning streak to 51 matches and its regular-season winning streak to 45 matches.
The Pioneers built big leads in each set and trailed just once when McDowell (7-5, 3-5 NWC) scored the first point of the second set. Watauga responded by taking 13-2 lead and never looking back.
“We knew we can never take a team for granted and we always know we should go into every game playing our best and playing our hardest,” Watauga middle blocker Tegan Allan said. “Any team can beat any team on any day, so we know not to take anybody for granted.”
Allan finished with four kills and three blocks. Rebekah Farthing led the Watauga offense with 15 kills, and led the Pioneers’ defense with eight digs and two blocks.
Brooke Byrd added 14 kills and three service aces. She added five digs and three blocks on defense. Caroline Farthing had four kills and six digs, while Brook Scheffler added three kills and three blocks.
Watauga setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 23 assists. Pioneers libero Chloe Baldwin delivered five service aces, including three when the Pioneers shot out to their 13-2 lead in the second set.
“You definitely feel in control at times,” Allan said. “You know when you establish a lead you’re going to keep it if you keep playing the way you are. We never got too comfortable because you can never feel too comfortable.”
Watauga’s win over McDowell came on the heels of a weekend that saw the Pioneers beat Cornelius Hough and Mount Tabor in a trimatch on Sept. 28. Watauga beat Hough 25-16, 25-10 and 25-17, and followed with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-5 win.
Rebekah Farthing finished with 19 kills against Mount Tabor and 14 kills against Hough, which beat Mount Tabor 25-21, 25-16, 25-20.
Byrd added 16 kills against Mount Tabor and 18 kills against Hough. Allen added five kills against each tie and had four blocks against Hough. Sturgill dished out 25 assists against Mount Tabor and 26 against Hough, while Ava Williamson handed out 13 assists against Mount Tabor and 14 against Hough.
Kenzie Baldwin had 12 digs against Hough and six more against Mt. Tabor.
“We did play really well.” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said. “Hough basically tipped the entire time, so we basically played short-ball. It was good to get that practice in.”
Watauga plays at Freedom on Oct. 2 and hosts Ashe County on Oct. 7.
WHS junior varsity
BOONE — Watauga’s junior varsity claimed a 25-7, 25-21 victory over visiting McDowell at Lentz-Eggers Gym Sept. 30.
Faith Watson finished with six kills and two service aces. Sadie Sharpe had two kills, two blocks and an ace, while Megan Patton handed out 10 assists and served six aces.
